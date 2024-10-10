Disturbed is celebrating their 25th anniversary with a massive tour spanning across North America in 2025.

The trek is slated to kick-off at the Ford Idaho Center Arena in Nampa, followed by gigs in Milwaukee, Louisville, Washington, D.C., Toronto, San Antonio, and Portland. They’ll make stops at venues along the way like the iconic Madison Square Garden, Denver’s Ball Arena, Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Charlotte’s Spectrum Center, and the Kia Forum in Inglewood before wrapping-up at Las Vegas’ MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 17.

During the first 12 dates of the run, Three Days Grace will provide direct support — featuring the return of original frontman Adam Gontier — as well as Sevendust. The remaining 22 shows will feature Daughtry and Nothing More.

Disturbed will be touring in support of the 25th anniversary of their seminal debut, The Sickness. The record, which included hits “Stupify,” “Down with the Sickness,” and “Voices,” went on to become a staple in the alt-metal scene. The David Draiman-fronted group last released the LP Divisive in 2023.

Ahead of the anniversary jaunt, Disturbed can be found performing at Sacramento’s Aftershock Festival and Knotfest Chile. They’re also slated to provide support for Iron Maiden at at Mexico City’s Foro Sol in November.

Find Disturbed’s full list of anniversary tour dates below:

Disturbed Tickets

Disturbed Tickets at MegaSeats | 10% off with code TICKETNEWS

Disturbed Tickets at Disturbed Official

Disturbed Tickets at StubHub

Disturbed Tickets at Ticket Club

Disturbed Tickets at Vivid Seats

Disturbed | 25th Anniversary Tour 2025

02/25 – Nampa, ID @ Ford Idaho Center Arena *

02/27 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena *

03/02 – Saint Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center *

03/04 – Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum *

03/06 – Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center *

03/08 – Chicago, IL @ United Center *

03/10 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena *

03/12 – Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! Center *

03/14 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden *

03/17 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena *

03/19 – Montreal, QC @ Centre Bell *

03/21 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden *

03/29 – Cincinnati, OH @ Heritage Bank Center ^

03/31 – Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse ^

04/02 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center ^

04/04 – Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center ^

04/05 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena ^

04/07 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena ^

04/09 – Indianapolis, IN @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse ^

04/12 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center ^

04/14 – Raleigh, NC @ Lenovo Center ^

04/16 – Birmingham, AL @ Legacy Arena at The BJCC ^

04/18 – Sunrise, FL @ Amerant Bank Arena ^

04/23 – Duluth, GA @ Gas South Arena ^

04/25 – San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Center ^

04/26 – Fort Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena ^

04/28 – Oklahoma City, OK Paycom Center ^

05/05 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena ^

05/07 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center ^

05/09 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center ^

05/10 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center ^

05/13 – Inglewood, CA @ Kia Forum ^

05/15 – Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center ^

05/17 – Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena ^

* = w/ Three Days Grace and Sevendust

^ = w/ Daughtry and Nothing More