Foster The People have announced their 23-city North American headlining tour in support of their new album, Paradise State of Mind.

The three-time Grammy Award-nominated band is slated to kick off the tour on January 25 in Seattle at The Paramount Theatre. From there, they are scheduled to make stops in various cities, including Vancouver, Portland, Phoenix, Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Denver, Philadelphia, Boston, Brooklyn and New Orleans before their final performance on March 6 in Dallas at the House of Blues.

Paradise State of Mind, released in August 2024, is Foster The People’s first full-length album since 2017’s Sacred Hearts Club.

“The trickiest part about this record was trying to be authentic about what had been going on with me, without writing something super dark and without glossing over it either,” Mark Foster said regarding making the album. “Hope was essential to the core of this project.”

In addition to the tour, Foster The People is set to perform at the Austin City Limits Music Festival on Friday, October 11.

Presale tickets are set to go on sale Tuesday, October 15, at 10 a.m. local time, with general ticket sales following on Friday, October 18, at the same time. A complete list of ticket-purchasing options and Paradise State of Mind tour dates can be found below:

Foster the People Ticket Links

Foster the People tickets at MEGAseats

Foster the People tickets at fosterthepeople.com

Foster the People tickets at StubHub

Foster the People tickets at Ticket Club | Free membership code TICKETNEWS

Foster the People tickets at Vivid Seats

Paradise State of Mind Tour

October 11 – Austin, TX – Austin City Limits Music Festival

January 25 – Seattle, WA – The Paramount Theatre

January 27 – Vancouver, BC – Queen Elizabeth Theatre

January 28 – Portland, OR – Crystal Ballroom

January 31 – Oakland, CA – Fox Theater

February 3 – Santa Ana, CA – The Observatory

February 4 – Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren

February 6 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Palladium

February 8 – Las Vegas, NV – Fontainebleau Las Vegas

February 11 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Union Event Center

February 12 – Denver, CO – The Fillmore Denver

February 14 – Minneapolis, MN – The Fillmore Minneapolis presented by Affinity Plus

February 15 – Chicago, IL – The Salt Shed

February 17 – Detroit, MI – The Fillmore Detroit

February 18 – Toronto, ON – HISTORY

February 19 – Montreal, QC – MTELUS

February 21 – Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore Philadelphia

February 22 – Boston, MA – Citizens House of Blues Boston

February 24 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Paramount

February 27 – Raleigh, NC – The Ritz

February 28 – Atlanta, GA – Tabernacle

March 3 – New Orleans, LA – The Fillmore New Orleans

March 5 – Houston, TX – House of Blues

March 6 – Dallas, TX – House of Blues