Foster The People have announced their 23-city North American headlining tour in support of their new album, Paradise State of Mind.
The three-time Grammy Award-nominated band is slated to kick off the tour on January 25 in Seattle at The Paramount Theatre. From there, they are scheduled to make stops in various cities, including Vancouver, Portland, Phoenix, Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Denver, Philadelphia, Boston, Brooklyn and New Orleans before their final performance on March 6 in Dallas at the House of Blues.
Paradise State of Mind, released in August 2024, is Foster The People’s first full-length album since 2017’s Sacred Hearts Club.
“The trickiest part about this record was trying to be authentic about what had been going on with me, without writing something super dark and without glossing over it either,” Mark Foster said regarding making the album. “Hope was essential to the core of this project.”
In addition to the tour, Foster The People is set to perform at the Austin City Limits Music Festival on Friday, October 11.
Presale tickets are set to go on sale Tuesday, October 15, at 10 a.m. local time, with general ticket sales following on Friday, October 18, at the same time. A complete list of ticket-purchasing options and Paradise State of Mind tour dates can be found below:
Foster the People Ticket Links
Foster the People tickets at MEGAseats
Foster the People tickets at fosterthepeople.com
Foster the People tickets at StubHub
Foster the People tickets at Ticket Club | Free membership code TICKETNEWS
Foster the People tickets at Vivid Seats
Paradise State of Mind Tour
October 11 – Austin, TX – Austin City Limits Music Festival
January 25 – Seattle, WA – The Paramount Theatre
January 27 – Vancouver, BC – Queen Elizabeth Theatre
January 28 – Portland, OR – Crystal Ballroom
January 31 – Oakland, CA – Fox Theater
February 3 – Santa Ana, CA – The Observatory
February 4 – Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren
February 6 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Palladium
February 8 – Las Vegas, NV – Fontainebleau Las Vegas
February 11 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Union Event Center
February 12 – Denver, CO – The Fillmore Denver
February 14 – Minneapolis, MN – The Fillmore Minneapolis presented by Affinity Plus
February 15 – Chicago, IL – The Salt Shed
February 17 – Detroit, MI – The Fillmore Detroit
February 18 – Toronto, ON – HISTORY
February 19 – Montreal, QC – MTELUS
February 21 – Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore Philadelphia
February 22 – Boston, MA – Citizens House of Blues Boston
February 24 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Paramount
February 27 – Raleigh, NC – The Ritz
February 28 – Atlanta, GA – Tabernacle
March 3 – New Orleans, LA – The Fillmore New Orleans
March 5 – Houston, TX – House of Blues
March 6 – Dallas, TX – House of Blues