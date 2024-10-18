Broadway’s “Hell’s Kitchen,” is getting ready to welcome Jessica Vosk to the cast, set to take on the role of Jersey, starting December 12 at the Shubert Theatre.

Vosk is slated to succeed Shoshana Bean, who has been a central figure in “Hell’s Kitchen” since its world premiere at the Public Theater Off-Broadway. Bean is set to give her final performance on December 1. In the interim, Donna Vivino will fill in for the role until Vosk takes over. Vivino’s run concludes on December 11, after a significant run in the show both Off-Broadway and on Broadway.

Hell’s Kitchen tells the story of Ali, a 17-year-old girl with dreams of success in New York City. She and her mother live in a small Times Square apartment, with the mother fearful that Ali will repeat her own life mistakes. The musical features an original score composed by Alicia Keys, paired with a book by Kristoffer Diaz, and is inspired by Keys’ journey to fame.

The cast also includes Tony winner Maleah Joi Moon playing Ali, and Brandon Victor Dixon taking on the role of Davis. Tony Award-winner Kecia Lewis plays Miss Liza Jane, while Chris Lee has been portraying Knuck until his final performance on October 20. After that, Phillip Johnson Richardson will take over the role.

