A lawsuit against the metal band Slipknot has been settled by the estate of the late drummer Joey Jordison.

On September 17, a notice of unconditional settlement was filed by Steamroller, LLC, the successor in interest of Jordison. Documents obtained by Blabbermouth show a request for dismissal was filed the same day, though terms of the settlement were not released.

Steamroller, LLC filed the suit in 2023, claiming that the group is profiting off of Jordison’s death. The lawsuit claimed that Slipknot did not return 22 of Jordison’s personal items, despite promises. Additionally, the suit alleged Slipknot used Jordison’s items as a part of the traveling Slipknot museum Knotfest, and “line[d] their pockets with profit off of Jordison’s devoted fanbase.”

Slipknot members Corey Taylor and Michael Shawn “Clown” Crahan were named in the suit. Jordison formed Slipknot in 1995 alongside Crahan and Paul Gray before entering a partnership with the pair and Taylor in 1999. While the band did not offer a reasoning for his dismissal, Jordison said that he did not quit the group.

“Taylor and Crahan callously used Jordison’s death as marketing for their new album,” the suit said. “Taylor publicly dedicated The End, So Far to Jordison, claiming that the realization of Jordison’s passing ‘crept in’ while making the album.

Both Taylor and Crahan have denied allegations of the suit, asking for the complaint to be dismissed in separate legal documents.

This year, Slipknot is touring in honor of their 25-year anniversary, with dates across Mexico, Europe, and the UK throughout November and December. They also just returned to their hometown of Des Moines, Iowa earlier this month for Knotfest.