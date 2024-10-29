Josh Johnson, the Emmy-nominated comedian, is gearing up for The Flowers Tour in 2025.
The tour is slated to kick off on January 10 at Minneapolis’ Pantages Theater. From there, Johnson is scheduled to make stops in major cities such as Chicago, Houston, Columbus, Charlotte, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Salt Lake City, Las Vegas, and New Orleans before wrapping up on April 12 in Austin at Paramount Theatre.
Johnson has risen to fame as both a writer for The Daily Show and as a performer. He was recently hailed by WIRED as “the funniest guy on the internet.” Additionally, Johnson has headlined comedy clubs, college events, and theaters worldwide, delivering more than 24 hours of stand-up material this year alone. The Flowers Tour follows his most recent special, Josh Johnson: Up Here Killing Myself.
Tickets for The Flowers Tour will be available through an artist presale starting Wednesday, October 30 at 12 p.m. ET, with additional pre-sales rolling out over the week. General on sale kicks off Friday, November 1 at 12 p.m. ET.
A complete list of ticket-purchasing options and tour dates can be found below:
Josh Johnson Ticket Links
Josh Johnson tickets at MEGAseats
Josh Johnson tickets at joshjohnsoncomedy.com
Josh Johnson tickets at StubHub
Josh Johnson tickets at Ticket Club | Free membership code TICKETNEWS
Josh Johnson tickets at Vivid Seats
The Flowers Tour Dates
Jan 10 – Minneapolis, MN – Pantages Theater
Jan 11 – Madison, WI – Barrymore Theatre
Jan 12 – Chicago, IL – Riviera Theatre
Jan 16-19 – Dania Beach, FL – Dania Beach Improv
Jan 26 – Houston, TX – House Of Blues
Jan 31 – Cleveland, OH – Ohio Theatre
Feb 1 – Columbus, OH – Southern Theatre
Feb 2 – Cincinnati, OH – Bogarts
Feb 14 – Asheville, NC – The Orange Peel
Feb 15 – Charlotte, NC – The Fillmore Charlotte
Feb 16 – Durham, NC – Carolina Theatre of Durham
Feb 20 – Los Angeles, CA – Wilshire Ebell Theatre
Feb 21 – San Francisco, CA – Palace of Fine Arts Theatre
Feb 27 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Depot
Feb 28 – Las Vegas, NV – The Palazzo
Mar 14 – Charleston, SC – Charleston Music Hall
Mar 15 – Savannah, GA – The Johnny Mercer Theatre
Mar 16 – Columbia, SC – The Senate
Mar 21-23 – Nashville, TN – Zanies
Mar 27 – Providence, RI – The Vets
Mar 28 – Little Rock, AR – Robinson Center
Mar 29 – Shreveport, LA – Strand Theatre
Mar 30 – New Orleans, LA – The Joy Theater
Apr 11 – San Antonio, TX – Aztec Theatre
Apr 12 – Austin, TX – Paramount Theatre