Josh Johnson, the Emmy-nominated comedian, is gearing up for The Flowers Tour in 2025.

The tour is slated to kick off on January 10 at Minneapolis’ Pantages Theater. From there, Johnson is scheduled to make stops in major cities such as Chicago, Houston, Columbus, Charlotte, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Salt Lake City, Las Vegas, and New Orleans before wrapping up on April 12 in Austin at Paramount Theatre.

Johnson has risen to fame as both a writer for The Daily Show and as a performer. He was recently hailed by WIRED as “the funniest guy on the internet.” Additionally, Johnson has headlined comedy clubs, college events, and theaters worldwide, delivering more than 24 hours of stand-up material this year alone. The Flowers Tour follows his most recent special, Josh Johnson: Up Here Killing Myself.

Tickets for The Flowers Tour will be available through an artist presale starting Wednesday, October 30 at 12 p.m. ET, with additional pre-sales rolling out over the week. General on sale kicks off Friday, November 1 at 12 p.m. ET.

A complete list of ticket-purchasing options and tour dates can be found below:

Josh Johnson Ticket Links

Josh Johnson tickets at MEGAseats

Josh Johnson tickets at joshjohnsoncomedy.com

Josh Johnson tickets at StubHub

Josh Johnson tickets at Ticket Club | Free membership code TICKETNEWS

Josh Johnson tickets at Vivid Seats

The Flowers Tour Dates

Jan 10 – Minneapolis, MN – Pantages Theater

Jan 11 – Madison, WI – Barrymore Theatre

Jan 12 – Chicago, IL – Riviera Theatre

Jan 16-19 – Dania Beach, FL – Dania Beach Improv

Jan 26 – Houston, TX – House Of Blues

Jan 31 – Cleveland, OH – Ohio Theatre

Feb 1 – Columbus, OH – Southern Theatre

Feb 2 – Cincinnati, OH – Bogarts

Feb 14 – Asheville, NC – The Orange Peel

Feb 15 – Charlotte, NC – The Fillmore Charlotte

Feb 16 – Durham, NC – Carolina Theatre of Durham

Feb 20 – Los Angeles, CA – Wilshire Ebell Theatre

Feb 21 – San Francisco, CA – Palace of Fine Arts Theatre

Feb 27 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Depot

Feb 28 – Las Vegas, NV – The Palazzo

Mar 14 – Charleston, SC – Charleston Music Hall

Mar 15 – Savannah, GA – The Johnny Mercer Theatre

Mar 16 – Columbia, SC – The Senate

Mar 21-23 – Nashville, TN – Zanies

Mar 27 – Providence, RI – The Vets

Mar 28 – Little Rock, AR – Robinson Center

Mar 29 – Shreveport, LA – Strand Theatre

Mar 30 – New Orleans, LA – The Joy Theater

Apr 11 – San Antonio, TX – Aztec Theatre

Apr 12 – Austin, TX – Paramount Theatre