Justin Timberlake Postpones Six Shows Due to Bronchitis, Laryngitis 

Pop icon Justin Timberlake had to postpone six shows on his ongoing “Forget Tomorrow” world tour due to illness.

The “Sexy Back” singer took to social media to share that he is recovering from bronchitis and laryngitis and therefore, would need to cancel his show in Columbus Wednesday night, as well as upcoming gigs at Detroit’s Little Ceasars Arena, the United Center in Chicago, Milwaukee’s Fiserv Forum, the Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, and Grand Rapids’ Van Andel Arena.

“Hey guys – I haven’t been feeling great the last few shows and turns out I have bronchitis and laryngitis.,” Timberlake said in an Instagram post. “I’m so sorry to say I do need to reschedule the next few shows from 10/23 through 11/2.”

The six shows have been rescheduled to February 2025.

This marks Timberlake’s latest postponement on tour; earlier this month, he had to postpone a show in New Jersey due to an injury that “prevented him from performing.” He did not disclose the injury, but noted he would reschedule ASAP.

The remaining dates on his “Forget Tomorrow World Tour” are slated to go on as-planned. Last month, Timberlake revealed the trek has been extended through 2025, stopping in cities like Sacramento, Palm Springs, and Phoenix. He’s set to take the stage next on November 8 at Sunrise, Florida’s Amerant Bank Arena.