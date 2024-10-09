Justin Timberlake Postpones New Jersey Show Amid Injury 

Justin Timberlake postponed a show in New Jersey Tuesday night due to an injury.

Timberlake was set to perform at the Prudential Center on October 8 as a part of his “Forget Tomorrow World Tour.” Just before doors to the venue were slated to open, Timberlake took to social media to reveal that he has “an injury that is preventing me from performing.”

“I’m so disappointed to not see you all — but I’m working to reschedule ASAP,” Timberlake said. “I promise to make it up to you and give you the show y’all deserve. Thank you for understanding. Appreciate your support always.”

The remaining dates on his “Forget Tomorrow World Tour” are slated to go on as-planned. Last month, Timberlake revealed the trek has been extended through 2025, stopping in cities like Sacramento, Palm Springs, and Phoenix. He’s set to take the stage next on October 11 at Philadelphia’s Wells Fargo Center.