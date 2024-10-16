“Les Misérables” is set to introduce four new leads at London’s Sondheim Theatre beginning October 14.

Olivier Award nominee Ian McIntosh is set to step into the role of Jean Valjean. Scheduled to join McIntosh are Jacob Dachtler as Marius and Robson Broad, who is slated to portray Enjolras. The role of Cosette will now be performed by Annabelle Aquino.

These newcomers are set to join current cast members, Stewart Clarke as Javert, Luke Kempner as Thénardier, Katie Hall as Fantine, Amena El-Kindy as Éponine, and Claire Machin as Madame Thénardier.

The production officially opened on January 16, 2020, following previews in December 2019. “Les Misérables” is under the direction of James Powell and Laurence Connor. The set designs, inspired by the paintings of Victor Hugo, were brought to life by Matt Kinley, with Paule Constable serving as lighting designer and Mick Potter as sound designer.

The music is composed by Claude-Michel Schönberg, with lyrics by Herbert Kretzmer, and supported by the orchestrations of Stephen Metcalfe, Christopher Jahnke, and Stephen Brooker, with additional contributions from the original orchestrator John Cameron.

“Les Misérables” is also touring in North America with new cast members Nick Rehberger, Lindsay Heather Pearce, and Christian Mark Gibbs.

