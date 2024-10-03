A state appeals court found that entertainment giant Live Nation is not responsible for the deaths of three men who suffered carbon monoxide poisoning from a generator while camping at Michigan’s Faster Horses festival in 2021.

According to The Associated Press, the victims’ families said the small campsites at the festival contributed to hazardous conditions. However, in a 2-1 opinion, the court said the blame does not fall onto Live Nation, who promoted and managed the festival.

“Live Nation did not have a common-law duty to monitor plaintiffs’ campsite and discover the risk posed by the generator,” the court said last week.

The victims include 20-year-old Dawson Brown, 20-year-old William “Richie” Mays Jr., and 19-year-old Kole Sova. The trio were inside of a camper at Michigan International Speedway for the festival, which ran from July 16 to 18, 2021. Investigators found that the generator’s exhaust vent was underneath the trailer, and fumes were able to get inside. A carbon monoxide alarm inside the trailer was not working.

| READ: Lost Lands Festival Confirms Death of Two Attendees |

Authorities said they were likely asleep when they inhaled carbon monoxide. Two others in the camper survived.

While the state of Michigan usually requires 1,200 square feet per campsite, the speedway was allowed to create campsites totaling only 800 square-feet, according to the appeals court.

Since the festival’s inception in 2013, seven people have died.