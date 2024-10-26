Initial casting has been revealed for the 2025 production of “Stranger Things” on Broadway, with Louis McCartney reprising his role from the West End.

“Stranger Things: The First Shadow,” will premiere on the Main Stem at Broadway’s Marquis Theatre following a successful run in London. The show will begin previews on March 28, 2025, followed by an opening night on April 22, 2025.

This will mark McCartney’s Broadway debut, where he will once again take the stage as Henry Creel. While performing on the West End, McCartney received the 2024 Stage Debut Award for Best Performer in a Play as well as the Critics’ Circle Award for Most Promising Newcomer. He is set to leave his role in London on November 10.

Co-directors Stephen Daldry and Justin Martin released a statement on the casting of McCartney, noting that he is “an astonishing actor, and we are unbelievably proud of the incredible life he has breathed into the role of Henry Creel onstage in the West End.”

“From the moment we first met him, we knew he was special, and we are thrilled that Broadway audiences will have the opportunity to witness his extraordinary performance,” the pair said.

The Kate Trefry play is a prequel to the Duffer Brothers’ hit Netflix series — taking place 24 years prior to the start of the first episode of “Stranger Things” in 1983. It begins with a young Jim Hopper who is unable to start his car, Bob Newby’s sister Patty isn’t taking his radio show seriously, and Joyce Maldonado is trying to graduate as fast as she can to get out of Hawkins. However, a new student, Henry Creel, arrives in town and his family sees that shadows of the past aren’t easy to escape.

The play first premiered at London’s Phoenix Theatre in 2023 with production by Netflix and Sonia Friedman Productions. The Duffer Brothers are serving as creative producers.

According to reports, “Stranger Things: The First Shadow” is the first in a trilogy, and both the London and Broadway follow-up productions are in-the-works, though the production has not confirmed any information at this time.

The fifth and final season of “Stranger Things” is currently undergoing filming and is set to hit Netflix in 2025.

Tickets to “Stranger Things: The First Shadow” are now available. Find various ticketing options below:

