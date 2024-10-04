New Jersey’s MetLife Stadium will host WWE’s first-ever two-night SummerSlam in August 2025.

The event is set to take place from Saturday, August 2 to Sunday, August 3.

TKO Executive Vice President of Event Development and Operations, Peter Dropick, noted that “New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy and the entire NJSEA team have been phenomenal partners, hosting several major UFC events in recent years including the record-breaking UFC 302 in June.”

“We’re excited to bring WWE back to New Jersey in a major way with the first-ever two-night SummerSlam at MetLife Stadium,” Dropick said.

The news follows SummerSlam 2024, which took place at Cleveland Browns Stadium earlier this year. The event drew 57,719 fans — breaking the record for the largest gate of any event outside of WrestleMania in WWE history. Additionally, it set a series of all-time records for viewership, sponsorship, merchandise, and social media.

Over the years, MetLife has hosted large-scale sporting events like WrestleMania 29, WrestleMania 35, and Super Bowl XLVIII — and is set to host the FIFA World Cup Final in 2026.

While a general ticket sale for next year’s SummerSlam will be announced at a later date, fans can register to receive an exclusive presale offer here. SummerSlam Priority Passes will be available via On Location, which includes premium seating, WWE Superstar appearances, and ringside photo opportunities.