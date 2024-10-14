Is an international Super Bowl game on the horizon? It just might be.

The NFL, which is set to wrap-up its London Games next Sunday, held five international games this season. Ahead of the Bears v. Janguars game this past Sunday, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell was asked about the idea of playing a Super Bowl outside of the U.S.

“We’ve always traditionally tried to play a Super Bowl in an NFL city — that was always sort of a reward for the cities that have NFL franchises,” Goodell said. “But things change. It wouldn’t surprise me at all if that happens one day.”

Previously, Goodell had a different approach to this idea; last year in London, the commissioner said “I think right now our formula will stay the same about playing in cities that have franchises.”

In terms of the NFL’s international schedule, Goodell has been prioritizing the league’s expansion overseas. In November, the Panthers and Giants are set to play in Germany, and next year, the NFL will play a game in Madrid. Goodell also pointed out that Dublin will likely host a game in the future, noting “I know the Steelers really want to go there.”

Super Bowl hosts are currently set through 2027. New Orleans, San Francisco, and Los Angeles will host the big game over the next three years, and Atlanta is expected to be awarded the 2028 Super Bowl. Tottenham Hotspur is a hot contender; the stadium, which opened in 2019, was specifically designed to host NFL games alongside soccer.