Broadway’s new musical “Smash” is set to debut at the Imperial Theatre next year. The production, based on Theresa Rebeck’s popular television series, Smash, is slated to begin previews on March 11 and officially open on April 10.

Set to lead the “Smash” cast are two Broadway stars, Robyn Hurder and Caroline Bowman, who will take on the roles of Ivy and Karen. The cast also includes Tony nominees Brooks Ashmanskas as Nigel and Kristine Nielsen as Susan. Broadway favorite Krysta Rodriguez, who starred in the original Smash series as Ana Vargas, returns in a new role, Tracy.

| RELATED: Jennifer Hudson Joins Broadway as ‘Smash’ Producer |

Rounding out the ensemble are John Behlmann as Jerry, Jacqueline B. Arnold as Anita, Bella Coppola as Chloe, and Casey Garvin as Charlie.

The musical features a score by the Tony-winning duo Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman. The book is co-written by Tony Award winner Bob Martin and Tony nominee Rick Elice, with choreography by Joshua Bergasse. At the helm of the musical is five-time Tony Award-winning director and choreographer Susan Stroman.

“What excites me most is the comedy,” Stroman said in a statement. “Bob Martin and Rick Elice have really crafted something hysterical. It’s a joy to work with such a talented group of people, both on the creative side and in the cast.”