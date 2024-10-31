The Extra Innings Festival is set to make its return to Tempe Beach Park & Arts Park in Arizona on February 28 and March 1 for its second year. Leading the 2025 edition are headliners The Lumineers and Kacey Musgraves.

In addition to The Lumineers and Musgraves, other artists set to perform are Kings of Leon rising country artist Megan Moroney and The Red Clay Strays. The festival will also feature notable performances from Maren Morris, Grace Potter, and O.A.R. Other artists like Wyatt Flores, Sam Barber, and folk rock group Trampled by Turtles will round out the weekend’s lineup.

Extra Innings Festival goes beyond music with interactive baseball activities and appearances from legendary MLB players. Attendees will have the chance to connect with baseball greats such as Hall of Famer Andre Dawson, catcher Javy Lopez, former Orioles star Brady Anderson, and World Series champion Jake Peavy, among others.

Fans will also get to see appearances from Derrek Lee and Mike Hargrove. The festival will again feature “Off the Mound with Ryan Dempster,” a live talk show event hosted by the former MLB pitcher.

Festivalgoers can join the official SMS list at InningsFestival.com/extra to receive a presale access code. The presale begins on Thursday, October 31 at 11 a.m. PT, followed by a general onsale.

A full artists lineup can be found below:

Extra Innings Lineup