Ticketmaster revealed it is taking advantage of Apple Wallet’s new features with iOS 18, which will include enhanced information for eventgoers.

Tickets viewed in the Apple app will show information like venue maps, parking directions, local weather forecast, and recommended songs to listen to via Apple Music. Ticketholders will also be able to easily access their location sharing to help their friends know when they’ll arrive. Additionally, teams and event spaces will have the opportunity to add links to their apps or websites that customers can access via the Wallet tickets.

“Ticketmaster’s new tickets take advantage of Apple Wallet’s enhanced ticketing experience,” the company said in a statement. “They will offer new designs customized for the event that fans are attending, bringing them closer to the gameday experience before it even begins.”

First, Ticketmaster said it will apply the new technology to sporting events this year., starting with the Los Angeles Football Club game at BMO Stadium on October 19. The company plans to roll-out the capabilities to more events in 2025. While Ticketmaster is touting itself as the first ticketing company to use the Apple Wallet enhancements, the new experience will not only be available to the ticketer.