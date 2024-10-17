Warped Tour Returns For Three U.S. Shows in 2025 

Emos, pop-punkers, and metalheads — Warped Tour is officially back.

The traveling rock festival said goodbye to fans in 2018, and now, six years later, Warped Tour is returning to three cities. The festival will host two-day events at Washington, D.C.,’s RFK Stadium Festival Grounds on June 14 and 15, the Shoreline Waterfront in Long Beach, California from June 26 to 27, and Orlando, Florida’s Camper World Stadium Campus on November 15 and 16.

Original founder Kevin Lyman told Rolling Stone that he wanted to re-launch the festival, though it won’t cross the country for a nationwide trek like in the past.

“My body won’t take riding around on a tour bus for 40 cities,” Lyman said. “If it works, we’ll look to the future to do more.”

Instead of a Warped Tour fest revolving around nostalgia, Lyman told the publication that “I’ve always felt we need to pay homage to the past; but we’re looking to the future of the artists and the community.” He said that the lineup will feature between 70 and 100 acts at each stop and they’re “getting very, very selective in trying to find some unique twists to the lineup.”

The news follows a report from Rock Feed last month that the festival wold return in honor of its 30-year anniversary.