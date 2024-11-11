The Broadway revival of “Glengarry Glen Ross” has announced additional casting.

Set to hit the stage in spring 2025, the cast is slated to be led by Kieran Culkin, Bob Odenkirk, and Bill Burr, scheduled to portray Richard Roma, Shelly Levene, and Dave Moss.

Recently announced cast members include Michael McKean, set to take on the role of George Aaronow, and Donald Webber Jr., as John Williamson. Howard W. Overshown is set to play Baylen, and John Pirruccello is slated to portray James Lingk.

Directed by Tony winner Patrick Marber, this iteration will follow its original Broadway run in 1984 and subsequent revivals in 2005 and 2012. Marber recalled his personal connection to the play having seen it during its original London run when he was just 19-years-old.

“The play blew my young soul away. It was one of the reasons I wanted to work in theatre,” Marber said in a statement. “Forty years later, I am so thrilled to be directing it on Broadway with these incredible actors. I will do my utmost to ensure that this great American play brings audiences the same great pleasures it brought to me.”

“Glengarry Glen Ross” first premiered at London’s National Theatre in 1983 and garnered widespread acclaim for its dialogue and portrayal of a ruthless real estate office in Chicago. The play follows the salesmen over two days as they attempt to sell plots in Glengarry Highlands, hoping to replicate a past success at Glen Ross Farms.

The revival’s production is in the hands of Jeffrey Richards and Rebecca Gold, with further creative team members and ticket information yet to be announced. Theatergoers can visit the official “Glengarry Glen Ross” website for the latest information and additional details.