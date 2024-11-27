Grammy Award-winning artist Boy George is set to return to Broadway’s “Moulin Rouge! The Musical” next year, reprising his portrayal of Harold Zidler.

The Tony Award-winning production, which continues its run at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre, will welcome the singer-songwriter from March 18 through May 25, 2025. Boy George’s first engagement in the role ran earlier this year from February 6 to May 12. The character of Zidler was originally portrayed by Tony winner Danny Burstein.

The current Broadway company of “Moulin Rouge!” features Robert Petkoff as Zidler, temporarily stepping in for Austin Durant through January 5, 2025. Other principal performers include John Cardoza as Christian, Solea Pfeiffer as Satine, Pepe Muñoz as Santiago, André Ward as Toulouse-Lautrec, David Harris as The Duke of Monroth, and Sophie Carmen-Jones as Nini. Hailee Kaleem Wright serves as the alternate for the role of Satine.

Based on Baz Luhrmann’s 2001 film, “Moulin Rouge!” debuted on Broadway in 2019 following a tryout in Boston. The musical received 14 Tony Award nominations in 2020, ultimately taking home 10, including Best Musical.

Directed by Alex Timbers with a book by John Logan, the production incorporates contemporary pop songs into its score with covers of songs such as Katy Perry’s “Firework,” Elton John’s “Your Song,” and Sia’s “Chandelier.”

For more information and to stay up-to-date on the latest cast announcements, theatergoers can visit the official “Moulin Rouge!” website.