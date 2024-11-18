Broadway’s ‘Aladdin’ is getting ready to welcome a new cast member to its stage.

Jacob Ben-Shmuel is set to make his Broadway debut in “Aladdin” at the New Amsterdam Theatre starting November 19. He is slated to portray Omar, one of Aladdin’s trio of companions, alongside Colt Prattes as Kassim and Michael Schimmel as Babkak.

Ben-Shmuel’s acting credits include a national tour of “The Book of Mormon” and an Off-Broadway appearance in “Amid Falling Walls.” He steps into the role following Nathan Levy, who is set to give his final performance as Omar on November 17.

The current Broadway lineup of “Aladdin” also includes Adi Roy as Aladdin, Michael James Scott as the Genie, Sonya Balsara as Princess Jasmine, Dennis Stowe as Jafar, JC Montgomery as the Sultan, and Don Darryl Rivera as Iago.

Alan Menken composed the score for the musical, with lyrics by the late Howard Ashman and Tim Rice. Chad Beguelin, who also wrote the show’s book, contributed additional lyrics.

The production is helmed by Casey Nicholaw, with scenic design by Bob Crowley, lighting by Natasha Katz, and costumes by Gregg Barnes. Ken Travis takes on sound design alongside illusions crafted by Jim Steinmeyer, hair design by Josh Marquette, and makeup by Milagros Medina-Cerdeira.

“Aladdin” opened its Broadway doors on March 20, 2014, after a series of previews beginning February 26 that year. The production earned critical acclaim and five Tony Award nominations in 2014, including a nod for Best Musical. James Monroe Iglehart’s portrayal of the Genie earned him the Tony Award for Best Featured Actor in a Musical.

Theatergoers can visit the official Broadway “Aladdin” website for additional details and ticket purchasing information.