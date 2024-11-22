The principal casting is officially confirmed for the Broadway debut of “BOOP! The Betty Boop Musical.”

Following its world premiere in Chicago in 2023, the production is scheduled to begin previews on March 11 at the Broadhurst Theatre, with an official opening night set for April 5. Directed and choreographed by Jerry Mitchell, the musical stars Jasmine Amy Rogers in the titular role of Betty Boop, reprising her performance from the Chicago engagement.

Joining Rogers on Broadway are Tony Award winner Faith Prince as Valentina and Erich Bergen as Raymond, alongside Ainsley Melham as Dwayne, Stephen DeRosa as Grampy, Anastacia McCleskey as Carol, Angelica Hale as Trisha, Phillip Huber as Pudgy the Dog, and Aubie Merrylees as Oscar – all returning from the original Chicago production.

In a statement, Mitchell shared his enthusiasm for the project, and the returning cast.

“I am over the moon that our Chicago principal cast will be joining us on the journey to Broadway,” Mitchell said. “Everyone embodies the infectious positive spirit of Betty Boop, and I can’t wait to get back in the rehearsal room to bring BOOP! to Broadway.”

The creative team for the Broadway production features new additions, including DB Bonds as associate director and Rachelle Rak and Jon Rua as associate choreographers. Rick Fox has taken on the role of music director, replacing Andrew Resnick, who was initially announced for the position.

The musical features music by Grammy-winning composer David Foster, lyrics by Susan Birkenhead, and a book by Bob Martin. It brings to life the cartoon character created by Max Fleischer. The story follows Betty as she seeks a reprieve from the black-and-white world of stardom, setting out on a colorful journey of self-discovery and love in New York City.

Theatergoers can visit the official “BOOP! The Betty Boop Musical,” website for additional details and the latest announcements.