Broadway’s production of “Chicago” is gearing up to mark a new milestone at the Ambassador Theatre. On November 14, the Tony Award-winning revival is set to reach its 11,000 performance.

Originally created by Bob Fosse, with a book by Fosse and Fred Ebb, “Chicago” debuted on Broadway in 1975. The current revival began as part of the Encores! series at City Center in 1996 before moving to Broadway at the Richard Rodgers Theatre, later transferring to the Shubert Theatre, and eventually staying at the Ambassador Theatre in 2003.

The production, directed by Walter Bobbie and choreographed by the late Ann Reinking, won multiple Tony Awards in 1997, including Best Revival of a Musical.

The current cast includes Dylis Croman, starring Roxie Hart, with Kimberly Marable taking on the role of Velma Kelly. Max von Essen portrays Billy Flynn, while NaTasha Yvette Williams takes on the role of Matron “Mama” Morton. Raymond Bokhour and R. Lowe rounded out the principal cast as Amos Hart and Mary Sunshine.

Celebrating its 28th anniversary on Broadway, “Chicago” has seen over 35,000 performances worldwide, having traveled to 38 countries—including the U.S., U.K., Canada, Japan, Brazil, and Germany—performing over 525 cities and reaching an audience of more than 34 million people.

The musical is offering a special ticket promotion through November 24. Audiences who buy one full-priced ticket will have the chance to purchase a second ticket for just $28. Tickets are available at the Ambassador Theatre’s box office or through Telecharge with the promotional code CHBUY28.

For additional casting and to stay up-to-date on the latest announcements, theatergoers can visit the official “Chicago” musical website.