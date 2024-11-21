FIFA’s Official Hospitality Partner of the FIFA World Cup 26, On Location, revealed it will begin accepting fully refundable deposits for hospitality packages to the coveted 2026 event.

The deposit program marks the first-ever for FIFA, which allows guests to purchase official hospitality products in bundles so they can attend several matches in one or more cities. Fans will have the opportunity to purchase packages during a particular tournament stage or follow a specific national team. Additionally, they’ll eventually be able to include add-on experiences for both matchdays and non-matchdays.

Deposits for hospitality packages begin on Thursday, starting at $500 per seat here. Through the program, fans will have front-of-the-line access to On Location’s hospitality offerings — and deposits are fully refundable. The deposits will be credited against the package price and considered a partial payment towards the total amount due.

The FIFA World Cup 26 is set to kick-off on Thursday, June 11, 2026 at the Estadio Azteca Mexico City. The final event will take place in New York/New Jersey on Sunday, July 19, 2026. Throughout the tournament, teams will play in the three host cities — Canada, Mexico, and the U.S. — with three group matches in their homeland. This will mark the return of the major international sporting event to American stadiums for the first time since the U.S. hosted in 1994.

“The FIFA World Cup 26 will be transformative for the sport, and we are proud to be working with FIFA to deliver its largest hospitality programme ever and playing a role in football’s growth in North America,” On Location President Paul Caine said at the time of the announcement. “More people than ever will have the chance to experience an elevated, modern take on hospitality at one of the world’s greatest events, making memories that will last a lifetime.”

While general ticket sales for FIFA World Cup 26 are not available at this time, they’re set to head on sale after the FIFA World Cup 2025 via FIFA.com/Tickets.

Recently, TKO Group announced it would acquire On Location Experiences, as well as Professional Bull Riders and IMG from its corporate parent Endeavor (NYSE: EDR) in an all-stock transaction. Through the acquisition, TKO Group Holdings — which also owns WWE and UFC — expands its holdings in sports, media, and hospitality, bringing-in $3.25 billion.

On Location holds a significant share of the event ticketing and “premium experiences” market, as it controls the ticket inventory for the largest sporting event in the U.S.: the Super Bowl. It charges consumers event tickets with added-on amenities, marking-up the prices significantly. Its clients also include the Olympic and Paralympic Games, the NCAA Final Four, as well as various sporting events and music festivals.