In a push to encourage voter turnout, nonprofit organization #iVoted Concerts is getting ready for its first-ever election night concert, featuring alt-rock band Cake at Brooklyn Bowl Las Vegas.

Set for Tuesday, November 5, the show will allow fans to secure free tickets simply by verifying their voter registration or signing up for election alerts through a partnership with the nonprofit HeadCount, known for its efforts to mobilize young voters.

Cake’s lead singer, John McCrea, expressed the band’s enthusiasm about promoting voter engagement in Nevada.

“We are super happy to be part of the push to get Nevada voting at full capacity,” he said in a statement. “Stakes are so high; let’s make it happen.”

#iVoted Concerts CEO Emily White echoed McCrea’s sentiments.

“We couldn’t be more excited to kick off #iVoted’s free fall concert series with one of our favorite bands and champions of democracy — the incredible CAKE!” White said.

#iVoted Concerts’ collaboration with HeadCount for this event offers fans a unique way to engage in the democratic process. After confirming their registration status, fans will receive instructions on redeeming their tickets through Ticketmaster.

HeadCount isn’t the only nonprofit partner for this event. #iVoted Concerts has also teamed up with NextGen America and Calling All Crows to deepen the impact of their outreach. NextGen America, led by President and Executive Director Cristina Tzintzún Ramirez, focuses on empowering young voters by making the political process relevant and accessible.

“Connecting pop culture and art to the issues that impact young people’s everyday lives is a powerful way to make our democracy stronger,” Ramirez highlighted. “NextGen is excited about this partnership which helps us meet young people where they’re at and ensures they have the tools they need to cast their ballot.”

Doors open at 8 p.m., with Cake set to take the stage at 9 p.m.

There’s still time to vote — register in your state here.