Election Day in America is here, and two artists helped encourage thousands of fans to register to vote this year.

HeadCount, the national non-profit organization that works with musicians to promote democracy at live events, has registered over 1.5 million voters since it began in 2004. This year, HeadCount is celebrating pop star Sabrina Carpenter and the punk-rockers of Green Day for their impact this election season.

According to the organization, Carpenter engaged more voters through HeadCount than any other artist this year, engaging 183,000 voters with giveaways and in-person activations and registering over 27,000 new voters. Green Day broke HeadCount’s record for the most voters engaged in a single tour, engaging over 61,000 voters through in-person activations on The Saviors Tour and registering 7,900 new voters.

In 2024, HeadCount had a presence at 3,700 events and registered over 450,000 new voters — with more than 80% of those registered to vote either Gen Z or Millennials. Additionally, the organization engaged 3 million music fans to take action.

Political opinions have been in high focus this year in the entertainment industry as the U.S. neared Election Day. Earlier this year, Green Day triggered the wrath of right-wing commentators online for railing against the “MAGA” agenda and former President Trump during a concert in Washington D.C. During the show, a fan tossed frontman Billie Joe Armstrong a mask of former president Donald Trump with the word “idiot” written across the forehead. Armstrong held it up to the crowd and roared.

Additionally, during “American Idiot,” Armstrong changed the lyrics from “I’m not a part of a redneck agenda” to “I’m not a part of a MAGA agenda,” referencing Trump’s notorious slogan: “Make America Great Again.” Conservatives took to social media to express their frustration, with many focusing on the mask of Trump being held by Armstrong in an “insensitive” way just two weeks after the former president was targeted by an assassination attempt at a rally.

Tenacious D also made headlines after Kyle Gass made a comment referencing Trump’s assassination. When asked what he would wish for on his birthday, Gass told the Australian crowd: “Don’t miss Donald Trump next time.”After a furious conservative reaction to the comments, bandmate Jack Black issued a statement saying he would never condone violence, and the duo’s remaining tour dates were called off.

Then, Macklemore was dropped as a headliner for Las Vegas’ debut Neon City Festival following his controversial remarks denouncing America at a pro-Palestine benefit concert in Seattle. During the show, he said “F–K America” to the crowd, and he received backlash for “anti-American” comments.

Musicians across all genres have also come out in waves to show their support for Vice President Kamala Harris this year, including Cardi B, Bruce Springsteen, Megan Thee Stallion, Quavo, Bon Iver, Alanis Morissette, and most notably, Taylor Swift, who said she endorses Harris because she is “a steady-handed, gifted leader and I believe we can accomplish so much more in this country if we are led by calm and not chaos.”

Former President Donald Trump, on the other hand, has received support from artists like Azealia Banks, Billy Ray Cyrus, Jason Aldean, Kanye West, and Kid Rock.

Register to vote in your state here.