J. Cole’s Dreamville Festival is returning to Raleigh, North Carolina in April 2025.

The festival is set to run from Saturday, April 5 through Sunday, April 6 for its fifth edition at Dorothea Dix Park, celebrating music, culture, and community. Organizers plan to release the lineup later this year.

Festivalgoers can look forward to dozens of vendors on site, as well as food trucks, artisans, and muralists spread across the festival grounds. There will be site-wide art installations, the opportunity to learn about local community organizations through Dreamville Foundation’s Nonprofit Row, and the iconic Dreamville Ferris Wheel — showcasing skyline views of downtown Raleigh.

During its fourth edition this past spring, 100,000 festival attendees traveled to North Carolina for the Dreamville brand’s flagship annual event. The 2024 edition featured a stacked lineup of hip-hop icons, including headlining performances from J. Cole, Nicki Minaj, SZA, and Chris Brown. Since its inception, the festival has generated an economic impact of 145+ million for the greater Wake County area.

The 2025 ticket presale will kick-off on Wednesday, December 11 at 9 a.m. EST, offering two-day GA, GA+, and VIP packages. The presale will offer the least expensive tickets available to the general public, with prices set to increase as the event date nears. If any presale tickets remain, a general sale will follow.

Find tickets and information via the festival’s official website.