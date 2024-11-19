Katy Perry is set to make her return to the U.K. with her Lifetimes arena tour, marking her first full U.K. tour in seven years. The pop icon is slated to perform in five major cities across the U.K. in October 2025, including Glasgow, Manchester, Sheffield, Birmingham, and London.

The announcement follows the release of her seventh studio album, 143, which debuted in September and secured a No. 6 spot on both the Billboard 200 and the U.K. Official Albums Chart.

Before her U.K. dates, the tour will kick off in Mexico in early 2025, followed by performances in Australia and run through Latin America in September. Perry is also scheduled to take the stage at Capital FM’s Jingle Bell Ball at The O2 Arena on December 8, as well as Jingle Ball at Madison Square Garden on December 13 and Q102 Jingle Ball at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia on December 16.

Additionally, Perry has committed to donating £1 from every ticket sold during the U.K. leg of her tour to the Music Venue Trust (MVT), an organization dedicated to preserving and promoting grassroots music venues across the country.

In her statement, Perry shared: “I’m proud to donate £1 from every ticket on the U.K. leg of the Lifetimes Tour to Music Venue Trust so that venues like Water Rats and Scala, where I played my first U.K. shows, can continue to usher in the next generation of music talent.”

The Music Venue Trust’s CEO, Mark Davyd, expressed his gratitude for Perry’s support, sharing: “The contribution from these shows will keep venues open, get new and emerging artists out on tour, and enable promoters to bring the best in new music to our communities,” Davyd stated.

Tickets for Katy Perry’s Lifetimes U.K. tour will go on sale at 10 a.m. GMT on November 22. A list of tour dates can be found below:

Katy Perry “The Lifetimes Tour” 2025

April 23 – Arena CDMX – Mexico City, Mexico

April 25 – Arena CDMX – Mexico City, Mexico

April 26 – Arena CDMX – Mexico City, Mexico

April 28 – Arena Monterrey – Monterrey, Mexico

April 29 – Arena Monterrey – Monterrey, Mexico

May 1 – Arena Guadalajara – Guadalajara, Mexico

May 2 – Arena Guadalajara – Guadalajara, Mexico

June 9 – Qudos Bank Arena – Sydney, Australia

June 10 – Qudos Bank Arena – Sydney, Australia

June 12 – Rod Laver Arena – Melbourne, Australia

June 13 – Rod Laver Arena – Melbourne, Australia

June 14 – Rod Laver Arena – Melbourne, Australia

June 17 – Brisbane Entertainment Centre – Brisbane, Australia

June 18 – Brisbane Entertainment Centre – Brisbane, Australia

June 22 – RAC Arena – Perth, Australia

June 23 – RAC Arena – Perth, Australia

June 26 – Adelaide Entertainment Centre – Adelaide, Australia

June 27 – Adelaide Entertainment Centre – Adelaide, Australia

June 29 – Adelaide Entertainment Centre – Adelaide, Australia

June 30 – Adelaide Entertainment Centre – Adelaide, Australia

Sept. 6 – Estadio Bicentenario La Florida – Santiago, Chile

Sept. 9 – Movistar Arena – Buenos Aires, Argentina

Sept. 14 – The Town 2025 – Sao Paulo, Brazil

Oct. 7 – OVO Hydro – Glasgow, Scotland

Oct. 8 – AO Arena – Manchester, England

Oct. 10 – Utilita Arena – Sheffield, England

Oct. 11 – Utilita Arena – Birmingham, England

Oct. 13 – The O2 – London, England