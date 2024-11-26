New Jersey Mayor of West Milford, Michele Dale, has called for an investigation of a 13-year legal battle against Live Nation.

Dale urged New Jersey’s Attorney General Matt Platkin and New Jersey Department of Justice representative Philip Sellinger to investigate the case of the plaintiff Thomas “Tommy Dorfman,” which has been delayed in reaching a jury trial. Dorfman, founder of West Milford’s Juice Entertainment and successful nightclub promoter, alleges financial irregularities against Live Nation.

“I am committed to reaching across party lines to correct this regulatory oversight and to foster a fair, affordable and competitive live entertainment industry for all consumers and fans, including West Milford residents who deserve fair ticket prices,” Mayor Dale said.

The late Congressman Bill Pascrell spotlighted Dorfman’s case in an “explosive” previously suppressed study of the entertainment giant’s business practices, originally filed as part of a lawsuit against Live Nation in 2019. The report, Pascrell noted, details “rampant corrupt and abusive practices by the Live Nation-Ticketmaster monopoly.”

Dorfman’s case was also featured in the ABC Four Corners investigation, which shed light on Live Nation’s market manipulation and impact on the country’s music scene. The investigation, “Four Corners: Music For Sale,” follows an investigation by reporter Avani Dias, who has been speaking to industry insiders and musicians regarding Live Nation’s domination.

“I am incredibly grateful for Mayor Dale’s unwavering support,” Dorfman said in a statement. “The Mayor’s backing gives me renewed hope and strength. Her commitment to fighting for fairness in the live entertainment industry not only impacts me but all of us who believe in transparency, accountability, and justice.”

Dorfman isn’t alone in the battle against Live Nation; the entertainment giant is currently the subject of an antitrust lawsuit alongside its ticketing subsidiary Ticketmaster. The suit aims to break-up the pair, citing anticompetitive and monopolistic practices. While the country proved to be very divided on the political spectrum following the outcome of Election Day, it is apparent that the outrage against Ticketmaster and its corporate parent is one of the safest bipartisan issues.

Live Nation, however, has unequivocally denied any wrongdoing throughout legal proceedings thus far, placing the blame instead on the resale market.