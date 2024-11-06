On Location will remain the Official Hospitality Provider of the NFL for at least 12 years, as the organization and its former parent announced a multi-year extension of their partnership this week. The deal will extend their existing agreement through the 2036 season.

“Our partnership with the NFL was born out of a desire to give fans unforgettable experiences on the sport’s biggest stage, the Super Bowl,” said Paul Caine, President of On Location. “Now, we’re working across the full breadth of the NFL’s events, continually evolving our offerings to meet fans’ growing demand for personalized, premium experiences.”

Under this extended agreement, On Location will continue to provide fans with exclusive access to premier NFL events, including the Super Bowl, NFL Draft, Pro Football Hall of Fame, Pro Bowl Games, and Scouting Combine. Additionally the deal expands On Location’s rights to sell and market International Series Games to all global markets.

Peter O’Reilly, NFL Executive Vice President of Club Business, Major Events, and International, praised the partnership’s growth. “Since its founding, On Location has become a leader in premium experiences for the world’s largest sporting events,” he said. “With On Location’s upcoming acquisition by TKO, our collaboration will deliver even more unforgettable moments for fans.”

Originally founded by the NFL, On Location was sold in 2015 to a consortium including RedBird Capital Partners and Bruin Capital. It holds a significant share of the high profile sporting event ticketing and “premium experiences” market., gaining significant control of the ticket inventory for the Super Bowl through its acquisition of PrimeSport in 2018. Its business model relies on charging consumers significant mark-up prices on such tickets access by locking ticket access to the add-on amenities it provides like access to hotel rooms and event hospitality offerings.

Acquired by Endeavor in 2020, On Location has expanded its footprint, providing premium experiences for global events such as the Olympic Games, FIFA World Cup, and WrestleMania. Endeavor recently announced a deal for TKO Group Holdings to acquire On Location, with the transaction expected to close in early 2025.

FURTHER READING | TKO Group Buying On Location, IMG, and PBR from Endeavor