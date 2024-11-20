Nick Kroll is getting ready for his Broadway return as he steps into the cast of “All In: Comedy About Love.”

The actor is slated to join Lin-Manuel Miranda, Aidy Bryant, Andrew Rannells, and Jimmy Fallon on stage. Kroll will appear in the production from January 14 through February 2, taking over from the previously-announced actor Sam Richardson.

The show, helmed by Tony-winning director Alex Timbers, is set to officially open on December 22, following previews that kick off December 11 at the Hudson Theatre. The production is slated for a limited engagement, scheduled to run through February 16, 2025.

“All In: Comedy About Love” follows a cast of four rotating stars performing in limited stints. During Kroll’s run, he is set to share the stage with Lin-Manuel Miranda, Aidy Bryant, and Andrew Rannells. Jimmy Fallon will also join the ensemble from January 28 through February 2.

Before Kroll takes the stage, the production will feature an opening-night cast that includes John Mulaney, Fred Armisen, and Richard Kind, performing from December 11, 2024, to January 12, 2025. Renée Elise Goldsberry will also make an appearance during the holiday season, with her run set for December 11 to 29.

Additional performers scheduled to join the production in later weeks include Chloe Fineman , David Cross , Annaleigh Ashford, Tim Meadows, and Hank Azaria.

For additional information on tickets and details on the cast, theatergoers can visit the official “All In: Comedy About Love,” website.