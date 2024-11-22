Ryan McCartan is getting ready to take over the lead role of Jay Gatsby in the stage adaptation of “The Great Gatsby” beginning January 21.

McCartan, known for his previous performances as Hans in Disney’s “Frozen” and Fiyero in “Wicked,” is stepping into the role currently played by Jeremy Jordan. Jordan’s final performance at the Broadway Theatre is scheduled for January 19.

The current cast is led by Jordan as Gatsby and Eva Noblezada as Daisy. The lineup also includes Noah J. Ricketts as Nick Carraway, Sara Chase as Myrtle Wilson, Samantha Pauly as Jordan Baker, John Zdrojeski as Tom Buchanan, Charlie Pollock as George Wilson, and Eric Anderson as Wolfsheim.

The production features music and lyrics by Nathan Tysen and Jason Howland , with a book by Kait Kerrigan. Marc Bruni directs the show, with choreography by Dominique Kelley.

Scenic and projection design are by Paul Tate de Poo III, with costume design by Tony Award winner Linda Cho. Sound design is handled by Brian Ronan, lighting by Cory Pattak, and hair and wig design by Charles G. LaPointe and Rachael Geier.

Jason Howland also contributes as arranger, with orchestrations by Howland and Kim Scharnberg. Daniel Edmonds serves as the music director, and Grammy winner Billy Jay Stein handles music production for Strike Audio.

Notably, this year, “The Great Gatsby” earned recognition for its visuals, taking home the 2024 Tony Award for Best Costume Design of a Musical. Theatergoers can visit Broadway’s official “The Great Gatsby” website for additional details and the latest cast information.