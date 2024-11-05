“The Phantom of the Opera” is set to return to North America.

Producer Cameron Mackintosh recently announced that the classic show will embark on a new multi-year North American tour starting in November 2025, with the first curtain rising at the Hippodrome Theatre in Baltimore, Maryland.

This new tour will feature the updated version of Phantom that has been entertaining audiences in London’s West End, where it currently plays at His Majesty’s Theatre.

Directed by Seth Sklar-Heyn, the tour is expected to stay true to the legacy of Harold Prince’s original direction, with choreography crafted by the late Gillian Lynne and adapted by Chrissie Cartwright. Production design by the late Maria Björnson will also be carried forward.

Mackintosh shared his excitement about bringing this celebrated story back to American audiences.

“When I unveiled this new production in London after the pandemic, many of our brilliant original creative team—including Hal Prince, Gillian Lynne, and Maria Björnson—were sadly no longer with us,” he said. “Our exciting new team, inspired by their predecessors’ glorious work, updated certain aspects of the production that resulted in a dazzlingly fresh version of the much-loved original.”

Webber echoed Mackintosh’s sentiments.

“The Phantom made it very clear that it would not be long before his legend would, once again, be told in America,” Webber said, reminiscing about his collaboration with Prince, Lynne, and Björnson. “I still get goosebumps every time that chandelier comes alive and infuses the theatre with something that only happens when design, direction, and music are completely at one.”

With lyrics by Charles Hart, additional lyrics by Richard Stilgoe, and a book by Stilgoe and Webber, the musical is based on Gaston Leroux’s novel Le Fantôme de l’Opera. The tour’s orchestrations, overseen by David Cullen and Webber, will be complemented by music supervision from Simon Lee, set design adapted by Matt Kinley, associate costume design by Jill Parker, and sound design by Mick Potter.

Theatergoers can stay up-to-date with the latest cast announcements and information by visiting “The Phantom of the Opera’s” official website.