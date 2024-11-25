TKTS is well-known in New York City as a last-minute option to buy discounted Broadway tickets the day of a show. Now, TKTS is expanding to Philadelphia.

The TKTS booth has opened at The Independence Visitor Center on Market Street in partnership with Visit Philadelphia and Philadelphia Visit Center Corporation. Through this service, eventgoers will be able to purchase 30 to 50% off tickets to same-day shows or up to 72 hours in advance. All tickets will be sold in-person, just like the New York City location, with tickets available across Philadelphia’s performing arts scene.

Already, 20 arts and cultural organizations in Philadelphia have signed up with TKTS, including the Bearded Ladies Cabaret, Penn Live Arts, the Philadelphia Theatre Company, The Wilma Theater, and EgoPo Classic Theater. See the full list of participating venues here.

Since first debuting in New York City in the early 1970s, TKTS booths have sold almost 70 million tickets to Broadway and New York theater shows. Philadelphia’s booth will join TKTS services in not only Times Square and Lincoln Center in New York City, but also locations in London and Tokyo.

Patricia Wilson Aden, president and chief executive of the Greater Philadelphia Cultural Alliance, noted in a statement that the TKTS program “will be a tremendous boost to Philadelphia’s theatre and live performance venues as they continue their rebound from the pandemic.”

“The arts and culture sector has a combined $3.3bn impact in Southeastern Pennsylvania,” Aden said. “This new TKTS booth will grow with that impact by supporting our performing arts community and generating additional revenue for Philadelphia’s restaurants, retail, and hotels.”

Theatergoers can purchase tickets at the TKTS booth daily from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. To see which tickets are being sold the day of an event, you can call (269) 514-4758.