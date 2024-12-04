Barry Manilow has announced his lifetime residency at the Westgate Resort & Casino, his longtime Las Vegas concert home.

Westgate Founder and Executive Chairman David Siegel expressed his admiration for Manilow, calling him a “generational artist and a dear friend.”



“Over the years, we have built a personal and professional relationship that is truly special, and I am honored to offer Barry the opportunity to perform at Westgate for a lifetime,” Siegel said.

Reflecting on his relationship with the Westgate, Manilow noted that “it’s been an incredible journey performing at the International Theater.”

”David Siegel and the Westgate team have been like family to me, and I am deeply grateful to have the opportunity to call Westgate home for the rest of my career,” Manilow said.

Manilow’s current residency, The Hits Come Home, has been a fixture at the International Theater since 2021. This marks his third Vegas residency, following his runs at the Las Vegas Hilton and Paris Hotel & Casino.

Recently, the “Can’t Smile Without You” singer wrapped up his Last Concerts tour, which took him across the United States, ending in a string of five shows at New York’s Radio City Music Hall in October.

Additionally, Manilow is set to perform his annual holiday series, A Very Barry Christmas, at the Westgate starting Thursday, Dec. 5, with additional shows scheduled for Dec. 6, 7, 12, 13, and 14. Fans looking for additional information and ticket details can visit barrymanilow.com.

A complete list of residency dates can be found below:

Barry Manilow | 2025 International Theater Dates

Feb. 13 – 15, 20 – 22

March 27 – 29

April 3 – 5

May 8 – 10, 15 – 17

June 12 – 14, 19 – 21

Sept. 11 – 13, 18 – 20

Oct. 9 – 11, 16 – 18

Nov. 6 – 8, 13 – 15

Dec. 4 – 6, 11 – 13