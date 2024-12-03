Nate Bargatze is gearing up for his 2025 Big Dumb Eyes World Tour – spanning 66 dates across Europe, Dubai and North America.

The tour is slated to kick off on April 6 at the Sentrum Scene theater in Oslo, Norway. The European stops are set to feature performances in major cities, including stops in Amsterdam, Paris, Glasgow, London, Manchester and Dublin. Bargatze’s international leg is set to wrap up on May 3 at Dubai’s Coca-Cola Arena.

The North American portion of the “Big Dumb Eyes” tour is set to launch on May 8 at the AMSOIL Arena in Duluth, MN. From there, the comedian is slated to make stops in cities such as Chattanooga, Norfolk, Raleigh, Denver, New York, Oklahoma City, Dallas, Chicago, Seattle, Atlanta, and Salt Lake City before his final performance on December 13 in Nashville at Bridgestone Arena.

Notably, Bargatze is getting ready for his Las Vegas Residency at Encore Theater. The shows are slated to begin on January 8, with performances scheduled for January 10, 11, 29, 31, February 1, as well as March 19, 21, and 22.

Additionally, Bargatze is set to release his debut book, Big Dumb Eyes: Stories From A Simpler Mind, in May 2025.

Tickets for the Big Dumb Eyes World Tour will be available to the general public starting December 6 at 10 a.m. local time. Fans who want to secure their seats early can participate in a presale beginning December 4 at 10 a.m. local time. For more information, fans can visit natebargatze.com

A list of tour dates can be found below:

Nate Bargatze Big Dumb Eyes World Tour Dates

April 6 Oslo, Norway Sentrum Scene

April 7 Amsterdam, Netherlands Royal Theatre Carre

April 8 Antwerp, Belgium Queen Elisabeth Hall

April 9 Paris, France Apollo Theatre

April 11 Glasgow, Scotland The Glasgow Royal Concert Hall

April 12 London, England Hammersmith Apollo

April 15 Manchester, England Manchester O2 Apollo

April 16 Dublin, Ireland Vicar Street

May 3 Dubai, UAE Coca-Cola Arena

May 8 Duluth, MN AMSOIL Arena

May 9 Green Bay, WI Resch Center

May 10 Peoria, IL Peoria Civic Center

May 11 Ft. Wayne, IN Allen County War Memorial Coliseum

May 14 Dayton, OH Nutter Center

May 16 Camdenton, MO Ozarks Amphitheater

May 17 Rogers, AR The Walmart AMP

May 30 Reading, PA Santander Arena

May 31 Fayetteville, AR Crown Coliseum

June 1 Chattanooga, TN UTC McKenzie Arena

June 5 Saginaw, MI Dow Event Center

June 6 Erie, PA Erie Insurance Arena

June 7 Roanoke, VA Berglund Center

June 8 Norfolk, VA Scope Arena

June 12 Orange Beach, AL The Wharf Amphitheater

June 13 Hollywood, FL Hard Rock Live

June 15 Richmond, VA Altria Theater

June 19 Rochester, MN Mayo Civic Center

June 20 Sioux City, IA Tysons Events Center

June 21 Madison, WI Alliant Energy Center

June 22 Evansville, IN Ford Center

July 18 Raleigh, NC Lenovo Arena

July 19 North Charleston, SC North Charleston PAC

July 20 Tallahassee, FL Donald L. Tucker Civic Center

July 25 Milwaukee, WI Fiserv Forum

July 26 St. Paul, MI Xcel Energy Center

Aug. 8 Philadelphia, PA Wells Fargo Center

Aug. 9 Boston, MA TD Garden

Aug. 14 Columbia, SC Colonial Life Arena

Aug. 15 Jacksonville, FL VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

Aug. 16 Orlando, FL Kia Center

Aug. 22 Baltimore, MD CFG Bank Arena

Aug. 23 Columbus, OH Schottenstein Center

Sep. 11 Lincoln, NE Pinnacle Bank Arena

Sep. 13 Denver, CO Ball Arena

Sep. 14 Wichita, KS INTRUST Bank Arena

Sep. 20 Kansas City, MO T-Mobile Center

Sep. 21 North Little Rock, AR Simmons Bank Arena

Sep. 27 New York, NY Madison Square Garden

Oct. 2 Rochester, NY Blue Cross Arena

Oct. 4 Cleveland, OH Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

Oct. 5 Louisville, KY KFC Yum! Center

Oct. 16 Oklahoma City, OK Paycom Center

Oct. 18 Dallas, TX American Airlines Center

Oct. 19 Tulsa, OK BOK Center

Oct. 24 Chicago, IL United Center

Oct. 25 Cincinnati, OH Heritage Bank Center

Nov. 7 Seattle, WA Climate Pledge Arena

Nov. 8 Portland, OR Moda Center

Nov. 14 Tampa, FL Amalie Arena

Nov. 15 Atlanta, GA State Farm Arena

Nov. 21 Charlotte, NC Spectrum Center

Nov. 22 Greenville, SC Bon Secours Wellness Arena

Nov. 23 Charleston, WV Charleston Coliseum

Dec. 6 Salt Lake City, UT Delta Center

Dec. 7 Boise, ID Extra Mile Arena

Dec. 13 Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena