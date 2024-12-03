Nate Bargatze is gearing up for his 2025 Big Dumb Eyes World Tour – spanning 66 dates across Europe, Dubai and North America.
The tour is slated to kick off on April 6 at the Sentrum Scene theater in Oslo, Norway. The European stops are set to feature performances in major cities, including stops in Amsterdam, Paris, Glasgow, London, Manchester and Dublin. Bargatze’s international leg is set to wrap up on May 3 at Dubai’s Coca-Cola Arena.
The North American portion of the “Big Dumb Eyes” tour is set to launch on May 8 at the AMSOIL Arena in Duluth, MN. From there, the comedian is slated to make stops in cities such as Chattanooga, Norfolk, Raleigh, Denver, New York, Oklahoma City, Dallas, Chicago, Seattle, Atlanta, and Salt Lake City before his final performance on December 13 in Nashville at Bridgestone Arena.
Notably, Bargatze is getting ready for his Las Vegas Residency at Encore Theater. The shows are slated to begin on January 8, with performances scheduled for January 10, 11, 29, 31, February 1, as well as March 19, 21, and 22.
Additionally, Bargatze is set to release his debut book, Big Dumb Eyes: Stories From A Simpler Mind, in May 2025.
Tickets for the Big Dumb Eyes World Tour will be available to the general public starting December 6 at 10 a.m. local time. Fans who want to secure their seats early can participate in a presale beginning December 4 at 10 a.m. local time. For more information, fans can visit natebargatze.com
A list of tour dates can be found below:
Nate Bargatze Big Dumb Eyes World Tour Dates
April 6 Oslo, Norway Sentrum Scene
April 7 Amsterdam, Netherlands Royal Theatre Carre
April 8 Antwerp, Belgium Queen Elisabeth Hall
April 9 Paris, France Apollo Theatre
April 11 Glasgow, Scotland The Glasgow Royal Concert Hall
April 12 London, England Hammersmith Apollo
April 15 Manchester, England Manchester O2 Apollo
April 16 Dublin, Ireland Vicar Street
May 3 Dubai, UAE Coca-Cola Arena
May 8 Duluth, MN AMSOIL Arena
May 9 Green Bay, WI Resch Center
May 10 Peoria, IL Peoria Civic Center
May 11 Ft. Wayne, IN Allen County War Memorial Coliseum
May 14 Dayton, OH Nutter Center
May 16 Camdenton, MO Ozarks Amphitheater
May 17 Rogers, AR The Walmart AMP
May 30 Reading, PA Santander Arena
May 31 Fayetteville, AR Crown Coliseum
June 1 Chattanooga, TN UTC McKenzie Arena
June 5 Saginaw, MI Dow Event Center
June 6 Erie, PA Erie Insurance Arena
June 7 Roanoke, VA Berglund Center
June 8 Norfolk, VA Scope Arena
June 12 Orange Beach, AL The Wharf Amphitheater
June 13 Hollywood, FL Hard Rock Live
June 15 Richmond, VA Altria Theater
June 19 Rochester, MN Mayo Civic Center
June 20 Sioux City, IA Tysons Events Center
June 21 Madison, WI Alliant Energy Center
June 22 Evansville, IN Ford Center
July 18 Raleigh, NC Lenovo Arena
July 19 North Charleston, SC North Charleston PAC
July 20 Tallahassee, FL Donald L. Tucker Civic Center
July 25 Milwaukee, WI Fiserv Forum
July 26 St. Paul, MI Xcel Energy Center
Aug. 8 Philadelphia, PA Wells Fargo Center
Aug. 9 Boston, MA TD Garden
Aug. 14 Columbia, SC Colonial Life Arena
Aug. 15 Jacksonville, FL VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena
Aug. 16 Orlando, FL Kia Center
Aug. 22 Baltimore, MD CFG Bank Arena
Aug. 23 Columbus, OH Schottenstein Center
Sep. 11 Lincoln, NE Pinnacle Bank Arena
Sep. 13 Denver, CO Ball Arena
Sep. 14 Wichita, KS INTRUST Bank Arena
Sep. 20 Kansas City, MO T-Mobile Center
Sep. 21 North Little Rock, AR Simmons Bank Arena
Sep. 27 New York, NY Madison Square Garden
Oct. 2 Rochester, NY Blue Cross Arena
Oct. 4 Cleveland, OH Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
Oct. 5 Louisville, KY KFC Yum! Center
Oct. 16 Oklahoma City, OK Paycom Center
Oct. 18 Dallas, TX American Airlines Center
Oct. 19 Tulsa, OK BOK Center
Oct. 24 Chicago, IL United Center
Oct. 25 Cincinnati, OH Heritage Bank Center
Nov. 7 Seattle, WA Climate Pledge Arena
Nov. 8 Portland, OR Moda Center
Nov. 14 Tampa, FL Amalie Arena
Nov. 15 Atlanta, GA State Farm Arena
Nov. 21 Charlotte, NC Spectrum Center
Nov. 22 Greenville, SC Bon Secours Wellness Arena
Nov. 23 Charleston, WV Charleston Coliseum
Dec. 6 Salt Lake City, UT Delta Center
Dec. 7 Boise, ID Extra Mile Arena
Dec. 13 Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena