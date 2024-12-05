The upcoming Broadway-bound musical “Get Happy.” an adaptation of the 1950 film Summer Stock, is set to feature a reunion between Corbin Bleu and Stephanie Styles for a special industry reading.

The event is scheduled for January 17, in New York City, with “Get Happy” aiming for Broadway after an initial run at Goodspeed Musicals in Connecticut last year. Donna Feore, who directed and choreographed the production at Goodspeed, will reprise her role in bringing this new stage version to life.

Bleu and Styles are set to share the stage again after their collaboration in “Kiss Me, Kate’s” 2019 Broadway revival. Bleu is slated to reprise his leading role as Joe Ross.

Joining him in the reading is Stephanie Styles following her Broadway debut in “Kiss Me, Kate.” Styles, who won a Theatre World Award for her portrayal of Lois Lane/Bianca, will take on the role of Jane Falbury.

In addition to Bleu and Styles, the reading will feature the ensemble cast, including Tony nominees Veanne Cox and Douglas Sills. Cox takes on the role of Margaret Wingate, while Sills portrays Montgomery Leach. Other cast members include Stephen Lee Anderson, Gilbert L. Bailey, Zoe Jensen, and Will Roland, among others.

The musical follows a group of Broadway performers who are left without a rehearsal space. In an attempt to salvage the production, the cast relocates to a family farm in Connecticut, where romances and efforts to save both the show and the farm unfold.

“Get Happy” is being produced by Carolyn Rossi Copeland and Nancy Nagel Gibbs, with VenuWorks Theatricals and Excelsior Entertainment behind the scenes. Further announcements regarding cast members and a Broadway timeline are expected to follow soon.