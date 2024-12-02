The National Bowl in Milton Keynes, U.K. will host the inaugural Forever Now Festival on June 22. The event is slated to include performances from an array of artists spanning new wave, punk, electronic, and alternative rock genres.

Set to headline the festival are electronic group Kraftwerk, alongside rock icon Billy Idol and punk band The Damned.

The lineup is also set to include Peter Murphy, Psychedelic Furs, The Jesus and Mary Chain, Happy Mondays, The Damned, Public Image Ltd, Berlin and Theatre of Hate. Other acts set to take the stage are She Wants Revenge, Chameleons, The Motels and UK Decay.

Forever Now is also set to include a third stage called the Echo Chamber, curated by music journalist John Robb. The space was designed to host interviews, panel discussions, and artist conversations.

Promoter AEG Presents expressed their vision for the festival in a statement: “From the fashionably dark to the fiercely unconventional, all are welcome to revel in a day of unforgettable music and community. This is a festival where nostalgia meets discovery, where new and devoted fans unite, and where forever truly begins now.”

Forever Now is the U.K.’s counterpart to the U.S.-based Cruel World Festival. Cruel World is slated to take place on May 17 in Pasadena, CA, and feature artists such as New Order, Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds, the Go-Go’s, and Devo.

Festivalgoers can register now for a pre-sale opening on December 5 through the official Forever Now website. General ticket sales are set to begin on December 6 at 10 a.m.