The acclaimed actor and singer Josh Groban is set to bring his music to Las Vegas for a limited engagement at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace. The five-night concert series, titled Josh Groban: Gems, is set to take place in May 2025.

The residency is slated to kick off on May 9, with performances also scheduled for May 10, 14, 16, and 17.

Groban’s Gems concert is expected to highlight his versatility, offering a mix of his best-loved hits alongside new material. The “You’re Still You” singer’s latest album, Harmony, was released in November 2020. Despite not releasing new music in four years, Groban has sold over 35 million albums globally.

| RELATED: Carrie Underwood to Conclude Her Las Vegas Residency with Final Shows in 2025 |

Groban’s Las Vegas engagement comes on the heels of his Broadway run, where his portrayal of the infamous barber Sweeney Todd earned the singer a Tony nomination.

The pre-sale for Groban’s fan club members kicks off December 3, with Caesars Rewards members, Live Nation subscribers, and Ticketmaster customers able to access tickets from December 4. General public sales will begin on December 6. Fans can also score tickets via Ticket Club (use code TICKETNEWS for a free membership).

Fans looking for additional details and to stay up-to-date on the latest announcements can visit the Josh Groban official website.