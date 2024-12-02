Pop icon Justin Timberlake has cancelled another gig on his “Forget Tomorrow World Tour.”
The “Sexy Back” singer was slated to appear in Oklahoma City on December 2, however, he took to social media over the weekend to share that he would have to cancel Monday’s show due to a back injury he sustained in New Orleans.
“I’m so sorry Oklahoma City,” Timberlake said in an Instagram story. “I have to cancel the show on 12/2. I hurt my back in Nola and my doctors have instructed me to rest a little bit longer. Thank you for your support — y’all know I hate doing this.”
Timberlake last appeared on tour in New Orleans on Monday, November 25 at the Smoothie King Center.
Monday’s cancellation marks Timberlake’s latest cancellation; last month, he had to postpone six shows while recovering from bronchitis and laryngitis, which followed a postponement in New Jersey due to an injury that “prevented him from performing.”
Timberlake also made headlines earlier this year when he was arrested by police in the Hampton’s town of Sag Harbor for allegedly failing field sobriety tests after being pulled over just after midnight. He told arresting officers he had just “one martini, and I followed my friends home’’ — while refusing three times to take a Breathalyzer test. He spent the night in jail before being arraigned on charges related to the alleged intoxication as well as moving violations in the morning and released without bail.
According to TMZ, a judge agreed to drop the DWI charge in exchange for a guilty plea to Driving While Ability Impaired (DWAI). He was sentenced to a $500 fine with a $260 surcharge, as well as 25 hours of community service at the nonprofit of his choosing. His license was also suspended for 90 days.
Timberlake revealed a statement after the news, according to the Associated Press, noting, “I try to hold myself to a very high standard, for myself, and this was not that.”
Find Timberlake's full list of upcoming tour dates below.
Justin Timberlake | The Forget Tomorrow World Tour
2024
December 4 – Houston, TX | Toyota Center
December 6 – Dallas, TX | American Airlines Center
December 8 – Wichita, KS | INTRUST Bank Arena
December 10 – North Little Rock, AR | Simmons Bank Arena
December 12 – Nashville, TN | Bridgestone Arena
December 14 – Pittsburgh, PA | PPG Paints Arena
December 16 – Indianapolis, IN | Gainbridge Fieldhouse
December 19 – St Louis, MO | Enterprise Center
December 20 – Kansas City, MO | T-Mobile Center
2025
January 13 – Portland, OR | Moda Center
January 15 – Sacramento, CA | Golden 1 Center
January 18 – Anaheim, CA | Honda Center
January 20 – Palm Springs, CA | Acrisure Arena
January 23 – Phoenix, AZ | Footprint Center
January 25 – Salt Lake City, UT | Delta Center
January 28 – Denver, CO | Ball Arena
February 3 – Austin, TX | Moody Center
February 14 – Chicago, IL | United Center (Postponed from October 27)
February 18 – Grand Rapids, MI | Van Andel Arena (Postponed from November 2)
February 20 – Detroit, MI | Little Caesars Arena (Postponed from October 25)
February 22 – Milwaukee, WI | Fiserv Forum (Postponed from October 28)
February 24 – St. Paul, MN | Xcel Energy Center (Postponed from October 31)
February 27 – Columbus, OH | Nationwide Arena (Postponed from Oct. 23)
TBD – Newark, NJ | Prudential Center