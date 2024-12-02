Pop icon Justin Timberlake has cancelled another gig on his “Forget Tomorrow World Tour.”

The “Sexy Back” singer was slated to appear in Oklahoma City on December 2, however, he took to social media over the weekend to share that he would have to cancel Monday’s show due to a back injury he sustained in New Orleans.

“I’m so sorry Oklahoma City,” Timberlake said in an Instagram story. “I have to cancel the show on 12/2. I hurt my back in Nola and my doctors have instructed me to rest a little bit longer. Thank you for your support — y’all know I hate doing this.”

Timberlake last appeared on tour in New Orleans on Monday, November 25 at the Smoothie King Center.

Monday’s cancellation marks Timberlake’s latest cancellation; last month, he had to postpone six shows while recovering from bronchitis and laryngitis, which followed a postponement in New Jersey due to an injury that “prevented him from performing.”

Timberlake also made headlines earlier this year when he was arrested by police in the Hampton’s town of Sag Harbor for allegedly failing field sobriety tests after being pulled over just after midnight. He told arresting officers he had just “one martini, and I followed my friends home’’ — while refusing three times to take a Breathalyzer test. He spent the night in jail before being arraigned on charges related to the alleged intoxication as well as moving violations in the morning and released without bail.