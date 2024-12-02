Sanaz Toossi’s Pulitzer Prize-winning play “English” is set to make its Broadway debut, with the original Off-Broadway cast returning to reprise their roles.

The Roundabout Theatre Company production is set to begin previews on January 3 at the Todd Haimes Theatre, with its official opening scheduled for January 23. The limited engagement is slated to run through March 2.

Marking their Broadway debuts, the play’s cast includes Tala Ashe as Elham, Ava Lalezarzadeh as Goli, Pooya Mohseni as Roya, Marjan Neshat as Marjan, and Hadi Tabbal as Omid. Knud Adams, who directed the Off-Broadway production, is also set to return at the helm of the Broadway staging.

In addition to the original cast, the design team from the Off-Broadway production will also be returning. Scenic designer Marsha Ginsberg, Tony-nominated costume designer Enver Chakartash, lighting designer Reza Behjat, and sound designer Sinan Refik Zafar will once again contribute their talents to bring “English” to life on stage.

Notably, the Off-Broadway cast and creative team were collectively recognized with a special citation at the 2023 Obie Awards. Ashe received a Leading Actress in a Play nomination at the Drama Desk Awards for her role as Elham.

Known for its exploration of identity, communication, and the complexities of language, “English” is set in an English-language classroom in Iran, where adult students confront their personal aspirations and cultural challenges while preparing for a proficiency exam.

Theatergoers can visit the Roundabout Theatre Company website for additional information and ticket details.