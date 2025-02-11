Shock-rock icon Alice Cooper has added spring and summer dates to his “Too Close for Comfort Tour.”
The newly-announced spring leg of the tour will kick-off on May 2 in Huntsville, Alabama at the VBC Mark C. Smith Concert Hall. From there, he’ll appear in North Charleston, Milwaukee, Erie, Utica, and Wilkes-Barre, stopping at venues like the Montgomery Performing Arts Center, Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, and the Savannah Civic Center before wrapping-up at the Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City on May 24.
During the spring run, Cooper will also perform at Columbus’ Sonic Temple Art & Music Festival, as well as Boardwalk Rock 2025 in Ocean City, Maryland.
Following a brief break, Cooper will return to the stage on August 19 for a show in Salem, Virginia. Throughout the end of August, he’ll stop in Knoxville, Chattanooga, Chesterfield, Waukee, and Omaha before officially ending the run in Memphis, Tennessee at Elvis Presley’s Memphis – Graceland Soundstage on August 30.
Fans can also find Cooper supporting My Chemical Romance in Philadelphia this summer.
Cooper’s new spring and summer dates will be available for presale starting Thursday, February 13 at 10 a.m. with the code DUET. A general on sale will follow on Friday, February 14 at 10 a.m. local time here. Resale tickets are also up-for-grabs via Ticket Club (use code TICKETNEWS for a free, one-year membership offer).
Alice Cooper | Too Close For Comfort Tour 2025
05/02 – Huntsville, AL @ VBC Mark C. Smith Concert Hall
05/03 – Macon, GA @ Atrium Health Amphitheater
05/05 – Montgomery, AL @ Montgomery Performing Arts Center
05/06 – Savannah, GA @ Savannah Civic Center
05/07 – North Charleston, SC @ North Charleston Performing Arts Center
05/09 – Columbus, OH @ Sonic Temple Art & Music Festival 2025
05/10 – Saginaw, MI @ Dow Event Center
05/13 – Moline, IL @ Vibrant Arena at The MARK
05/14 – Milwaukee, WI @ Miller High Life Theatre
05/15 – Muncie, IN @ Ball State University – Emens Auditorium
05/17 – Erie, PA @ Erie Insurance Arena
05/18 – Ocean City, MD @ Boardwalk Rock 2025
05/20 – Wilkes-Barre, PA @ Mohegan Arena
05/22 – Utica, NY @ Stanley Performing Arts Center
05/23 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena
05/24 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Ocean Casino Resort
08/15 – Philadelphia, PA @ Citizens Bank Park (supporting My Chemical Romance)
08/19 – Salem, VA @ Salem Civic Center
08/20 – Knoxville, TN @ The Tennessee Theatre
08/21 – Chattanooga, TN @ Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Auditorium
08/23 – Chesterfield, MO @ The Factory
08/26 – Waukee, IA @ Vibrant Music Hall
08/27 – Omaha, NE @ Orpheum Theater
08/30 – Memphis, TN @ Elvis Presley’s Memphis – Graceland Soundstage
Recent Posts
Get TicketNews to Your Email Inbox!
By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: TicketNews. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact