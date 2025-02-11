Shock-rock icon Alice Cooper has added spring and summer dates to his “Too Close for Comfort Tour.”

The newly-announced spring leg of the tour will kick-off on May 2 in Huntsville, Alabama at the VBC Mark C. Smith Concert Hall. From there, he’ll appear in North Charleston, Milwaukee, Erie, Utica, and Wilkes-Barre, stopping at venues like the Montgomery Performing Arts Center, Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, and the Savannah Civic Center before wrapping-up at the Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City on May 24.

During the spring run, Cooper will also perform at Columbus’ Sonic Temple Art & Music Festival, as well as Boardwalk Rock 2025 in Ocean City, Maryland.

Following a brief break, Cooper will return to the stage on August 19 for a show in Salem, Virginia. Throughout the end of August, he’ll stop in Knoxville, Chattanooga, Chesterfield, Waukee, and Omaha before officially ending the run in Memphis, Tennessee at Elvis Presley’s Memphis – Graceland Soundstage on August 30.

Fans can also find Cooper supporting My Chemical Romance in Philadelphia this summer.

Cooper’s new spring and summer dates will be available for presale starting Thursday, February 13 at 10 a.m. with the code DUET. A general on sale will follow on Friday, February 14 at 10 a.m. local time here. Resale tickets are also up-for-grabs via Ticket Club (use code TICKETNEWS for a free, one-year membership offer).

Alice Cooper | Too Close For Comfort Tour 2025

05/02 – Huntsville, AL @ VBC Mark C. Smith Concert Hall

05/03 – Macon, GA @ Atrium Health Amphitheater

05/05 – Montgomery, AL @ Montgomery Performing Arts Center

05/06 – Savannah, GA @ Savannah Civic Center

05/07 – North Charleston, SC @ North Charleston Performing Arts Center

05/09 – Columbus, OH @ Sonic Temple Art & Music Festival 2025

05/10 – Saginaw, MI @ Dow Event Center

05/13 – Moline, IL @ Vibrant Arena at The MARK

05/14 – Milwaukee, WI @ Miller High Life Theatre

05/15 – Muncie, IN @ Ball State University – Emens Auditorium

05/17 – Erie, PA @ Erie Insurance Arena

05/18 – Ocean City, MD @ Boardwalk Rock 2025

05/20 – Wilkes-Barre, PA @ Mohegan Arena

05/22 – Utica, NY @ Stanley Performing Arts Center

05/23 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena

05/24 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Ocean Casino Resort

08/15 – Philadelphia, PA @ Citizens Bank Park (supporting My Chemical Romance)

08/19 – Salem, VA @ Salem Civic Center

08/20 – Knoxville, TN @ The Tennessee Theatre

08/21 – Chattanooga, TN @ Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Auditorium

08/23 – Chesterfield, MO @ The Factory

08/26 – Waukee, IA @ Vibrant Music Hall

08/27 – Omaha, NE @ Orpheum Theater

08/30 – Memphis, TN @ Elvis Presley’s Memphis – Graceland Soundstage