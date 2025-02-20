Old Dominion is getting to take their music to fans across North America and Europe with their newly announced “How Good Is That” tour.

The tour is scheduled to kick off on June 5 in Charleston at Credit One Stadium. From there, the band is slated to make stops in cities such as Jacksonville, Colorado Springs, Greensboro, Oklahoma City and Lake Tahoe before ending their North American run on August 30 in Toronto at Theatre at Great Canadian Resort Casino.

Following their North American leg, the “Hotel Key” singers will hit the road again on October 19 in Copenhagen. From there, Old Dominion is scheduled for performances in cities such as Stockholm, Oslo, Hamburg, Belfast, London and Manchester before wrapping up their tour on October 31 in Glasgow at Glasgow SEC Armadillo.

Set to join Old Dominion on the North American leg of the tour are Ernest, a two-time CMA Triple Play Award winner and Redferrin.

Additionally, the band is scheduled to perform with Boots in the Park on April 5 in San Diego, April 12 in Las Vegas and May 10 in Santa Clarita.

Fans looking to purchase tickets, an exclusive Odies fan pre-sale runs from February 25 to 27 for all cities except Greensboro, which will host its pre-sale from March 4 to 6.

General ticket sales begin February 28 at 10 a.m. local time, with Greensboro’s on-sale following on March 7. For more information and additional ticketing details, fans can visit Old Dominion’s official website.

A complete list of tour dates can be found below:

Old Dominion How Good Is That North American Tour Dates

June 5 – Charleston, SC – Credit One Stadium

June 6 – Jacksonville, FL – Daily’s Place

June 7 – Clearwater, FL – The BayCare Sound

June 12 – Gautier, MS – The Sound Amphitheater

June 13 – Tuscaloosa, AL – Mercedes-Benz Amphitheater

June 14 – Macon, GA – Atrium Health Amphitheater

June 20 – Colorado Springs, CO – Ford Amphitheater

June 21 – Greenwood Village, CO – Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre

June 26 – Huntsville, AL – The Orion Amphitheater

June 27 – Southaven, MS – BankPlus Amphitheater

June 28 – Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP

July 3 – Bangor, ME – Maine Savings Amphitheater

July 5 – Gilford, NH – BankNH Pavilion

July 17 – Greensboro, NC – White Oak Amphitheater at Greensboro

July 18 – Columbia, MD – Merriweather Post Pavilion

July 19 – Canandaigua, NY – CMAC

July 24 – Terre Haute, IN – The Mill Terre Haute

July 25 – Bonner Springs, KS – Azura Amphitheater

July 26 – Oklahoma City, OK – The Zoo Amphitheatre

July 30 – Bend, OR – Hayden Homes Amphitheater +

Aug. 1 – Lake Tahoe, NV – Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harveys

Aug. 2 – Lake Tahoe, NV – Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harveys

Aug. 7 – Nampa, ID – Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater

Aug. 8 – Pocatello, ID – Portneuf Health Trust Amphitheatre

Aug. 9 – West Valley City, UT – Maverik Center

Aug. 22 – Council Bluffs, IA – Harrah’s Stir Concert Cove *

Aug. 29 – Windsor, ON – The Colosseum at Caesars Windsor +

Aug. 30 – Toronto, ON – Theatre at Great Canadian Resort Casino +

Old Dominion How Good Is That European Dates

Oct. 19 – Copenhagen, Denmark – Copenhagen Vega ^

Oct. 20 – Stockholm, Sweden – Stockholm Cirkus ^

Oct. 21 – Oslo, Norway – Oslo Sentrum Scene ^

Oct. 23 – Hamburg, Germany – Hamburg Docks ^

Oct. 24 – Utrecht, Netherlands – Utrecht Tivolivredenburg ^

Oct. 25 – Antwerp, Belgium – Antwerp Trix ^

Oct. 27 – Belfast, UK – Belfast Ulster Hall ^

Oct. 29 – London, UK – London Eventim Apollo ^

Oct. 30 – Manchester, UK – Manchester O2 Apollo ^

Oct. 31 – Glasgow, UK – Glasgow SEC Armadillo ^

ERNEST and Redferrin on all dates unless otherwise noted

+ : Redferrin only

* : No Support

^ : European + UK Support TBD