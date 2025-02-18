California’s country music event Stagecoach Festival will welcome some astonishing names from different genres on its Palomino Stage this year. The three-day festival will see performances from Lana Del Rey, Nelly and Sammy Hagar on April 25, 26, and 27 respectively.

The event, held annually since 2007, will take place at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California, in the Coachella Valley in the Colorado Desert.

On Friday, April 25, other acts set to take the stage include Whiskey Myers, Sierra Ferrell, Nikki Lane, Drake Milligan, Tanner Usrey, and Noeline Hoffman ahead of Del Rey’s special country set.

Saturday’s show will feature performances from Koe Wetzel, Dylan Gossett, Tommy James & the Shondells, Crystal Gayle, Myles Kennedy, and Kashus Culpepper before Nelly takes to the stage to celebrate 25 years since the release of his signature song “Country Grammar.”

On the last day of Stagecoach, Goo Goo Dolls, Tracy Lawrence, Treaty Oak Revival, The Bacon Brothers, Angel White, and Waylon Wyatt will perform, with Rock n’ Roll Hall of Famer Sammy Hagar set to close the festival.

| READ: Stagecoach Announces 2025 Lineup: Lana Del Rey, Zach Bryan, Creed |

Aside from the Palomino tent, fans can also look forward to sets on the Main Stage, featuring headline performances from Zach Bryan, Jelly Roll, and Luke Combs, who will be joined by a lineup consisting of Merle Haggard, Willie Nelson, George Jones, John Prine, Jerry Lee Lewis, Smokey Robinson, Emmylou Harris, Glen Campbell, Kenny Rogers and Charley Pride.

The late-night Palomino stage will see appearances from T-Pain, Creed, and the Backstreet Boys. Additionally, the late-night events will feature Guy Fieri’s Stagecoach Smokehouse, serving up his famous barbecue, and Diplo’s HonkyTonk, led by the electronic dance music hitmaker.

General admission passes start at $619 and go up to $2299 depending on the package selected. VIP packages range between $2011.35 and $4023.85. Festival-goers can visit Stagecoach Festival’s official website for ticket purchasing options and more information.

See the lineup for the Palomino stage below (festival’s full lineup also included in the bottom):

Friday, April 25

Lana Del Rey

Whiskey Myers

Sierra Ferrell

Nikki Lane

Drake Milligan

Tanner Usrey

Noeline Hofmann

Saturday, April 26

Nelly

Koe Wetzel

Dylan Gossett

Tommy James & the Shondells

Crystal Gayle

Myles Kennedy

Kashus Culpepper

Sunday, April 27

Sammy Hagar

Goo Goo Dolls

Tracy Lawrence

Treaty Oak Revival

The Bacon Brothers

Angel White

Waylon Wyatt

Stagecoach 2025 Full Lineup

49 Winchester

Abby Anderson

Abi Carter

Alana Springsteen

Alexandra Kay

Angel White

Anne Wilson

Annie Bosko

Ashley McBryde

Austin Snell

Avery Anna

Backstreet Boys

Blessing Offor

Brent Cobb

Brothers Osborne

Bryan Martin

Carly Pearce

Chayce Beckham

Colby Acuff

Conner Smith

Creed

Crystal Gayle

Dasha

Diplo’s Honkytonk

Drake Milligan

Drew Parker

Dylan Gossett

Dylan Scott

Flatland Cavalry

George Birge

Goo Goo Dolls

Jelly Roll

John Morgan

Kashus Culpepper

Koe Wetzel

Lana Del Rey

Lanie Gardner

Louie TheSinger

Luke Combs

Maddox Batson

Mae Estes

Midland

Myles Kennedy

Nelly (25 Years of Country Grammar)

Nikki Lane

Niko Moon

Noeline Hofmann

Sammy Hagar

Scotty McCreery

Shaboozey

Sierra Ferrell

Sturgill Simpson

Tanner Usrey

The Bacon Brothers

The Castellows

The Wilder Blue

Tiera Kennedy

Tigerlily Gold

Tommy James & the Shondells

T-Pain

Tracy Lawrence

Treaty Oak Revival

Tucker Wetmore

Vincent Mason

Waylon Wyatt

Whiskey Myers

Zach Bryan