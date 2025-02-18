Stagecoach Festival Reveals Palomino Stage Lineup: Lana Del Rey, Nelly, Sammy Hagar
California’s country music event Stagecoach Festival will welcome some astonishing names from different genres on its Palomino Stage this year. The three-day festival will see performances from Lana Del Rey, Nelly and Sammy Hagar on April 25, 26, and 27 respectively.
The event, held annually since 2007, will take place at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California, in the Coachella Valley in the Colorado Desert.
On Friday, April 25, other acts set to take the stage include Whiskey Myers, Sierra Ferrell, Nikki Lane, Drake Milligan, Tanner Usrey, and Noeline Hoffman ahead of Del Rey’s special country set.
Saturday’s show will feature performances from Koe Wetzel, Dylan Gossett, Tommy James & the Shondells, Crystal Gayle, Myles Kennedy, and Kashus Culpepper before Nelly takes to the stage to celebrate 25 years since the release of his signature song “Country Grammar.”
On the last day of Stagecoach, Goo Goo Dolls, Tracy Lawrence, Treaty Oak Revival, The Bacon Brothers, Angel White, and Waylon Wyatt will perform, with Rock n’ Roll Hall of Famer Sammy Hagar set to close the festival.
| READ: Stagecoach Announces 2025 Lineup: Lana Del Rey, Zach Bryan, Creed |
Aside from the Palomino tent, fans can also look forward to sets on the Main Stage, featuring headline performances from Zach Bryan, Jelly Roll, and Luke Combs, who will be joined by a lineup consisting of Merle Haggard, Willie Nelson, George Jones, John Prine, Jerry Lee Lewis, Smokey Robinson, Emmylou Harris, Glen Campbell, Kenny Rogers and Charley Pride.
The late-night Palomino stage will see appearances from T-Pain, Creed, and the Backstreet Boys. Additionally, the late-night events will feature Guy Fieri’s Stagecoach Smokehouse, serving up his famous barbecue, and Diplo’s HonkyTonk, led by the electronic dance music hitmaker.
General admission passes start at $619 and go up to $2299 depending on the package selected. VIP packages range between $2011.35 and $4023.85. Festival-goers can visit Stagecoach Festival’s official website for ticket purchasing options and more information.
See the lineup for the Palomino stage below (festival’s full lineup also included in the bottom):
Friday, April 25
Lana Del Rey
Whiskey Myers
Sierra Ferrell
Nikki Lane
Drake Milligan
Tanner Usrey
Noeline Hofmann
Saturday, April 26
Nelly
Koe Wetzel
Dylan Gossett
Tommy James & the Shondells
Crystal Gayle
Myles Kennedy
Kashus Culpepper
Sunday, April 27
Sammy Hagar
Goo Goo Dolls
Tracy Lawrence
Treaty Oak Revival
The Bacon Brothers
Angel White
Waylon Wyatt
Stagecoach 2025 Full Lineup
49 Winchester
Abby Anderson
Abi Carter
Alana Springsteen
Alexandra Kay
Angel White
Anne Wilson
Annie Bosko
Ashley McBryde
Austin Snell
Avery Anna
Backstreet Boys
Blessing Offor
Brent Cobb
Brothers Osborne
Bryan Martin
Carly Pearce
Chayce Beckham
Colby Acuff
Conner Smith
Creed
Crystal Gayle
Dasha
Diplo’s Honkytonk
Drake Milligan
Drew Parker
Dylan Gossett
Dylan Scott
Flatland Cavalry
George Birge
Goo Goo Dolls
Jelly Roll
John Morgan
Kashus Culpepper
Koe Wetzel
Lana Del Rey
Lanie Gardner
Louie TheSinger
Luke Combs
Maddox Batson
Mae Estes
Midland
Myles Kennedy
Nelly (25 Years of Country Grammar)
Nikki Lane
Niko Moon
Noeline Hofmann
Sammy Hagar
Scotty McCreery
Shaboozey
Sierra Ferrell
Sturgill Simpson
Tanner Usrey
The Bacon Brothers
The Castellows
The Wilder Blue
Tiera Kennedy
Tigerlily Gold
Tommy James & the Shondells
T-Pain
Tracy Lawrence
Treaty Oak Revival
Tucker Wetmore
Vincent Mason
Waylon Wyatt
Whiskey Myers
Zach Bryan
