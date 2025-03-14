“Bots” blamed as Cheyenne Frontier Days halts Ticket Sales

Screenshot of the Cheyenne Frontier Days website announcing the delay from Friday afternoon.

Ticket sales for Cheyenne Frontier Nights have been halted following a bot attack on the ticketing platform, according to event officials. Organizers say the problem stemmed from AXS, the event’s ticketing partner, which experienced an “unprecedented issue” that disrupted the on-sale process.

“We want to be transparent about an unprecedented issue our ticketing partner AXS encountewred during our Frontier Nights ticket on sale,” reads a message posted to the Frontier Days website on Friday. “Unfortunately a bot attack disrupted the ticket sales processes on the AXS platform, preventing a fair and smooth experience for ticket buyers.”

Cheyenne Frontier Days has postponed ticket sales until Monday, March 17, at 9 a.m. Mountain Time, giving AXS time to strengthen its defenses against automated purchases. The goal, officials say, is to make sure genuine fans have a fair opportunity to secure seats.

“Unfortunately, bots are a well-known and common challenge in the ticketing industry,” AXS said in a statement. “Our priority is getting tickets into the hands of real fans. We have ticketing’s top technology experts working to block bad actors and ensure a smooth experience for the fans of Cheyenne Frontier Days during the next on sale.”

Event representatives asked for patience while they work to resolve the issue, emphasizing their commitment to creating a fair and transparent process for everyone looking to attend the popular annual series of concerts and rodeo events.

The Frontier Nights concert series was announced last week, headlined by acts including Luke Bryan, Brooks & Dunn, Bailey Zimmerman, and Travis Tritt. The concert series runs between July 17 and 26 alongside the rodeo events at the Wyoming staple.

