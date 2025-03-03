Bring Me The Horizon Reveals Brief 10-Date U.S. Tour

Bring Me The Horizon will headline a brief tour across the U.S. this fall, featuring support from metalcore heavyweights like Motionless in White and The Plot in You.

The tour, dubbed the “USA Ascension Program” features the tagline “Trust Serve Obey.” BMTH will kick-off the run with a headlining set at Louisville’s Louder Than Life Festival on September 21. From there, they’ll appear in Raleigh, Houston, Denver, and Phoenix, appearing at venues along the way like Atlanta’s State Farm Arena, Dallas’ American Airlines Center, Maverik Center in Salt Lake City, and Los Angeles’ Intuit Dome. They’ll wrap-up with a festival appearance at Sacramento’s Aftershock Festival on October 5.

Alongside Motionless In White and The Plot In You Amira Elfeky will open the show on U.S. dates.

According to the tour poster, these aren’t the only dates BMTH will visit, as this is only “Part 1 of 2” for their North American run.

Tickets will be available starting with a presale on Tuesday, March 4 at 10 a.m. local time, with “early access” on the band’s official website, followed by a general on sale Friday, March 7 at 10 a.m. local time here. Fans can also score resale tickets via Ticket Club (use code TICKETNEWS for a free, one-year membership offer).

BMTH is touring in support of their 2024 record POST HUMAN: NeX GEn. The record, which followed 2020’s POST HUMAN: SURVIVAL HORROR, includes hit singles “sTraNgeRs,” “DiE4u,” “DArkSide,” and “Kool-Aid.”

Find BMTH’s full list of U.S. tour dates below:

Bring Me The Horizon | USA Ascension Program 2025

Sept. 21 – Louisville, KY @ Louder Than Life Festival

Sept. 23 – Raleigh, NC @ Lenovo Center

Sept. 24 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

Sept. 26 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

Sept. 27 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

Sept. 29 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena

Sept. 30 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Maverik Center

Oct. 2 – Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center

Oct. 3 – Los Angeles, CA @ Intuit Dome

Oct. 5 – Sacramento, CA @ Aftershock Festival

