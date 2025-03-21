Creative Team Set for Broadway’s ‘Call Me Izzy’

Six-time Emmy Award-winner Jean Smart returns to the Main Stem starring in a one-woman play “Call Me Izzy”, as previously announced. The production will begin performances on May 24 at Studio 54, ahead of an opening on June 12.

Scheduled for a 12-week run ending August 17, the production is written by Jamie Wax and directed by Sarna Lapine.

The newly revealed creative team for the play features scenic design by Mikiko Suzuki MacAdams (“My Fair Lady”), lighting design by Tony Award winner Donald Holder (“South Pacific”, “The Lion King”), costume design by Emmy Award winner Tom Broecker (“Little Shop of Horrors”, “Saturday Night Live”), and sound design by Beth Lake (“McNeal”, “Uncle Vanya”).

“Call Me Izzy” follows a darkly comedic story about a woman in rural Louisiana. The secret she has both operates as her only way out and her greatest gift.

“It is a moving tour de force portrait of a woman who resists being silenced by embracing her tenacity, humor, and fiery imagination,” the synopsis reads.

Smart’s Broadway debut came earlier than her screen roles and film credits. The actress portrayed Marlene Dietrich in the biographical play “Piaf” on Broadway in 1981. Almost two decades later, she was nominated for the Tony Award for Best Actress in a Play with the revival of 2000’s “The Man Who Came to Dinner.”

In the TV world, Smart is best known for her screen roles in “Designing Women,” “Fargo,” “Watchmen,” and “Mare of Easttown,” along with “Samantha Who?”, “Frasier,” and “Hacks,” — the last three of which earned the actor six Primetime Emmy Awards. Her film credits include “Sweet Home Alabama,” “Youth in Revolt,” “The Accountant,” “A Simple Favor,” and “Babylon,” among several others.

Casting of “Call Me Izzy” is by Caparelliotis Casting’s David Caparelliotis and Joseph Gery. The technical supervisor is Juniper Street Productions with general management by Live Wire Theatrical and production stage management by Howard Tilkin.

Tickets for the play are now on sale. Theater-goers can visit the official website of the “Call Me Izzy” for purchasing options.