Everclear Announces ‘Sparkle and Fade 30th Anniversary Tour’

Everclear is hitting the road in celebration of the 30th anniversary of Sparkle and Fade, the album that launched them to mainstream success.

The band has announced a packed itinerary for their “Sparkle and Fade 30th Anniversary Tour,” covering multiple cities across the U.S. The tour includes festival appearances, casino shows, and club dates, with select performances featuring Local H and Sponge.

Kicking-off on March 21 in Orange Grove, Texas, the tour will hit cities including Milwaukee, Los Angeles, Orlando, and New York City, before wrapping up in Chicago on November 2. The trek will take Everclear coast-to-coast, bringing nostalgic ’90s alternative rock anthems like “Santa Monica,” “Heroin Girl,” and “Father of Mine” back to the stage.



Tickets for the tour will be available starting tomorrow, Wednesday, March 12, at 10 a.m. local time through a presale using the code ‘SPARKLE’ at Everclear’s official website. The presale runs until 10 a.m. on Thursday, March 13, with general public sales launching on Friday, March 14, at 10 a.m. local time. Fans looking to secure their seats can also explore resale options on platforms like Ticket Club, where members can save on fees. Everclear Tickets are available now.

Formed in 1991, Everclear became a household name in alternative rock, propelled by Sparkle and Fade and subsequent releases. The band, led by Art Alexakis, has continued to tour extensively, solidifying their legacy in the rock scene.

Find Everclear’s full list of upcoming tour dates below:

Date Venue and City 03/21 The Post OG – Orange Grove, TX 03/22 JJ’s Live – Fayetteville, AR 03/29 Wild Horse Pass Hotel & Casino – Chandler, AZ 04/12 Clovis Music Festival – Clovis, NM 04/26 Jergel’s Rhythm Grille – Warrendale, PA 04/27 Crawfish Music Festival – Biloxi, MS 05/03 The Shed – Maryville, TN 05/08 The Boathouse – Myrtle Beach, SC 05/09 Windjammer – Isle of Palm, SC 05/10 Ting Stadium – Holly Springs, NC 05/16 Welcome To Rockville – Daytona Beach, FL 05/17 Boardwalk Rock – Ocean City, MD 05/23 Silver Dollar Fair – Chico, CA 05/24 Jacks Backstage – Ruidoso, NM 05/31 San Mateo County Fair – San Mateo, CA 06/07 Edgewater E Center – Laughlin, NV 06/14 Soboba Casino Resort – San Jacinto, CA 06/20 Summer Jam – Little Eau Claire, WI 06/21 Little River Casino Resort – Manistee, MI 06/26 Lakes Jam – Brainerd, MN 06/27 Wood Dale Prairie Fest – Wood Dale, IL 06/28 Warner Vineyards – Paw Paw, MI 07/04 Summerfest – Milwaukee, WI 07/12 Ameristar Casino and Hotel – Kansas City, MO 07/26 The King of Clubs – Columbus, OH 07/27 Rock The Mountains – Cumberland, MD 09/04 The Regent Theater – Los Angeles, CA * 09/06 August Hall – San Francisco, CA * 09/07 Quarry Park Amphitheater – Rocklin, CA * 09/09 Craterian Theater – Medford, OR * 09/11 Silver Moon Brewing – Bend, OR * 09/12 McDonald Theatre – Eugene, OR * 09/13 Crystal Ballroom – Portland, OR * 09/14 Emerald Queen Casino and Hotel – Tacoma, WA * 09/16 Treefort Music Hall – Boise, ID * 09/17 Pine Creek Lodge – Livingston, MT * 09/19 Gothic Theatre – Denver, CO * 09/20 The Buddy Holly Hall – Lubbock, TX * 09/21 The Criterion – Oklahoma City, OK * 09/23 The Paramount Theatre – Austin, TX * 09/25 Legacy Hall – Plano, TX * 09/26 The Family Arena – St. Charles, MO * 09/27 Kokomo Performing Arts Pavilion – Kokomo, IN * 09/28 Mercury Ballroom – Louisville, KY * 10/03 The Caverns – Grundy County, TN * 10/04 The Eagle Theatre – Sugar Hill, GA * 10/05 Vinyl Music Hall – Pensacola, FL * 10/07 The Plaza Live – Orlando, FL * 10/08 Bilheimer Capitol Theatre – Clearwater, FL * 10/09 The Parker – Fort Lauderdale, FL * 10/11 Sunrise Theatre – Fort Pierce, FL * 10/12 Ponte Vedra Concert Hall – Ponte Vedra, FL * 10/16 Neighborhood Theatre – Charlotte, NC * 10/17 The NorVa – Norfolk, VA * 10/18 Asbury Lanes – Asbury Park, NJ * 10/19 The Paramount – Huntington, NY * 10/21 Big Night Live – Boston, MA * 10/22 Irving Plaza – New York, NY * 10/23 Toad’s Place – New Haven, CT * 10/24 Xcite Center at Parx Casino – Bensalem, PA * 10/25 Black Cat – Washington, DC * 10/27 House of Blues – Cleveland, OH * 10/28 Bogart’s – Cincinnati, OH * 10/30 Egyptian Room at Old National Centre – Indianapolis, IN * 11/01 First Avenue – Minneapolis, MN * 11/02 Thalia Hall – Chicago, IL *

* = w/ Local H and Sponge

Links above are to either the artist website for ticket information or Ticket Club, a ticket resale marketplace. Readers at TicketNews can claim a free 1-year membership at Ticket Club by visiting this link and signing up using code “TICKETNEWS”.