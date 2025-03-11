Everclear Announces ‘Sparkle and Fade 30th Anniversary Tour’

IndustryOlivia Perreault47 minutes ago

Everclear is hitting the road in celebration of the 30th anniversary of Sparkle and Fade, the album that launched them to mainstream success.

The band has announced a packed itinerary for their “Sparkle and Fade 30th Anniversary Tour,” covering multiple cities across the U.S. The tour includes festival appearances, casino shows, and club dates, with select performances featuring Local H and Sponge.

Kicking-off on March 21 in Orange Grove, Texas, the tour will hit cities including Milwaukee, Los Angeles, Orlando, and New York City, before wrapping up in Chicago on November 2. The trek will take Everclear coast-to-coast, bringing nostalgic ’90s alternative rock anthems like “Santa Monica,” “Heroin Girl,” and “Father of Mine” back to the stage.


Tickets for the tour will be available starting tomorrow, Wednesday, March 12, at 10 a.m. local time through a presale using the code ‘SPARKLE’ at Everclear’s official website. The presale runs until 10 a.m. on Thursday, March 13, with general public sales launching on Friday, March 14, at 10 a.m. local time. Fans looking to secure their seats can also explore resale options on platforms like Ticket Club, where members can save on fees. Everclear Tickets are available now.

Formed in 1991, Everclear became a household name in alternative rock, propelled by Sparkle and Fade and subsequent releases. The band, led by Art Alexakis, has continued to tour extensively, solidifying their legacy in the rock scene.

Find Everclear’s full list of upcoming tour dates below: 

Everclear | ‘Sparkle and Fade’ 30th Anniversary Tour Dates

DateVenue and City
03/21The Post OG – Orange Grove, TX
03/22JJ’s Live – Fayetteville, AR
03/29Wild Horse Pass Hotel & Casino – Chandler, AZ
04/12Clovis Music Festival – Clovis, NM
04/26Jergel’s Rhythm Grille – Warrendale, PA
04/27Crawfish Music Festival – Biloxi, MS
05/03The Shed – Maryville, TN
05/08The Boathouse – Myrtle Beach, SC
05/09Windjammer – Isle of Palm, SC
05/10Ting Stadium – Holly Springs, NC
05/16Welcome To Rockville – Daytona Beach, FL
05/17Boardwalk Rock – Ocean City, MD
05/23Silver Dollar Fair – Chico, CA
05/24Jacks Backstage – Ruidoso, NM
05/31San Mateo County Fair – San Mateo, CA
06/07Edgewater E Center – Laughlin, NV
06/14Soboba Casino Resort – San Jacinto, CA
06/20Summer Jam – Little Eau Claire, WI
06/21Little River Casino Resort – Manistee, MI
06/26Lakes Jam – Brainerd, MN
06/27Wood Dale Prairie Fest – Wood Dale, IL
06/28Warner Vineyards – Paw Paw, MI
07/04Summerfest – Milwaukee, WI
07/12Ameristar Casino and Hotel – Kansas City, MO
07/26The King of Clubs – Columbus, OH
07/27Rock The Mountains – Cumberland, MD
09/04The Regent Theater – Los Angeles, CA *
09/06August Hall – San Francisco, CA *
09/07Quarry Park Amphitheater – Rocklin, CA *
09/09Craterian Theater – Medford, OR *
09/11Silver Moon Brewing – Bend, OR *
09/12McDonald Theatre – Eugene, OR *
09/13Crystal Ballroom – Portland, OR *
09/14Emerald Queen Casino and Hotel – Tacoma, WA *
09/16Treefort Music Hall – Boise, ID *
09/17Pine Creek Lodge – Livingston, MT *
09/19Gothic Theatre – Denver, CO *
09/20The Buddy Holly Hall – Lubbock, TX *
09/21The Criterion – Oklahoma City, OK *
09/23The Paramount Theatre – Austin, TX *
09/25Legacy Hall – Plano, TX *
09/26The Family Arena – St. Charles, MO *
09/27Kokomo Performing Arts Pavilion – Kokomo, IN *
09/28Mercury Ballroom – Louisville, KY *
10/03The Caverns – Grundy County, TN *
10/04The Eagle Theatre – Sugar Hill, GA *
10/05Vinyl Music Hall – Pensacola, FL *
10/07The Plaza Live – Orlando, FL *
10/08Bilheimer Capitol Theatre – Clearwater, FL *
10/09The Parker – Fort Lauderdale, FL *
10/11Sunrise Theatre – Fort Pierce, FL *
10/12Ponte Vedra Concert Hall – Ponte Vedra, FL *
10/16Neighborhood Theatre – Charlotte, NC *
10/17The NorVa – Norfolk, VA *
10/18Asbury Lanes – Asbury Park, NJ *
10/19The Paramount – Huntington, NY *
10/21Big Night Live – Boston, MA *
10/22Irving Plaza – New York, NY *
10/23Toad’s Place – New Haven, CT *
10/24Xcite Center at Parx Casino – Bensalem, PA *
10/25Black Cat – Washington, DC *
10/27House of Blues – Cleveland, OH *
10/28Bogart’s – Cincinnati, OH *
10/30Egyptian Room at Old National Centre – Indianapolis, IN *
11/01First Avenue – Minneapolis, MN *
11/02Thalia Hall – Chicago, IL *

* = w/ Local H and Sponge

