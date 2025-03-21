Growth Across Borders: International Ticketing in Focus at CTF

London Stadium | Photo by EtienneSoumoy via Wikimedia Commons

The international event ticketing industry is setting its sights on untapped markets and emerging global opportunities, according to panelists at the recent Coalition for Ticket Fairness (CTF) conference in Florida. Industry professionals emphasized strategies for expanding distribution, forging partnerships, and enhancing customer experiences abroad, all while meeting a growing worldwide demand for live events.

“Distribution is key in this industry,” said panel moderator Jon Allen. “Things are a little bit more open over in Europe, and we’ve learned through COVID how easily geographic boundaries can shift in the ticketing world. Only a few years ago, many international events still relied on hard tickets.”

Several participants stressed that building meaningful relationships with promoters and venues—rather than relying solely on digital queues—has become a cornerstone of success. Direct allocations and long-term agreements, they said, can give resale and primary ticketing outlets a vital edge in an increasingly crowded marketplace.

Transformation in Europe

Representatives from large-scale marketplaces noted a rising appetite for live events across Europe.

“Europe’s event ticketing industry is experiencing a transformation, creating new opportunities for both event organizers and audiences to connect in meaningful ways,” said Bryan Flanaghan of TicketNetwork. “Demand for destination-based travel has grown tremendously, as consumers shift household discretionary spending toward live event experiences.”

Thomas Mesa of Hellotickets echoed that sentiment, pointing to a surge in concert and sports attendance.

“As we move into 2025, the international event ticketing landscape continues to present strong growth opportunities across both sports and live entertainment,” Mesa said. “From the Champions League and major domestic leagues in Europe to the ramp-up of concert season in cities like London, Madrid, Amsterdam, and Paris, we’re seeing fans come together like never before.”

Bringing U.S. and European Markets Closer

Gigsberg’s strategy involves expanding its footprint on both sides of the Atlantic.

“Our aim for 2025 is to start selling for the U.S. market,” said Gigsberg’s Mickey Meiger. “Currently, 20% of our buyers are U.S. buyers going for European events, so we want to create the reverse—bringing Europeans to experience U.S. events. We’ve seen strong growth in Europe, about 60% every year, and plan to continue that by entering the U.S. market, improving our website, and sharing the unique inventory we offer.”

Meiger also highlighted the “blockbuster events” of 2025, including major music festivals like Tomorrowland in Belgium and Leeds and Reading in the U.K., as well as popular artists such as Beyoncé, AC/DC, and Coldplay.

“We are really proud to have state-of-the-art customer service,” Meiger added. “We have a very unique inventory from thousands of brokers who trust us, and we work day in and day out to build that reputation with fans.”

Latin American Perspectives

Turning attention to Latin America, Ticketero CEO Carlos Smeke said his company’s vision for 2025 involves more cross-border collaborations.

“We’re connecting to big players, connecting to marketplaces for distribution,” Smeke said. “Concert-wise, I think that’s the biggest opportunity. Lady Gaga and Oasis are among the big tours coming to Mexico and South America, setting the stage for a massive lead-up to the 2026 World Cup in the U.S., Mexico and Canada.”

Looking Ahead

While major events such as the 2026 World Cup remain on the horizon, experts at the CTF conference agreed that 2025 already holds significant potential for international ticket sales. From forging alliances with local promoters to investing in customer-facing technology, ticketing professionals are working to ensure fans worldwide have easier access to top-tier entertainment.

“These conversations are all about building bridges,” Allen said. “At the end of the day, partnerships, customer service and diverse inventory will carry this industry forward in any market, local or international.”