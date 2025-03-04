Neil Young to Headline BST Hyde Park with Chrome Hearts

Neil Young and the Chrome Hearts have been announced as the latest headliner for London’s BST Hyde Park concert series.

Taking the stage on July 11, the Rock and Roll Hall of Famer will be joined by Yusuf/Cat Stevens and Van Morrison.

The show is part of Young’s “Love Earth” tour, which will see him performing across various venues with the Chrome Hearts. This BST Hyde Park appearance will come just weeks after his scheduled headlining performance at Glastonbury Festival in June.

| RELATED: Sabrina Carpenter to Headline Back-to-Back Nights at London’s BST Hyde Park |

Notably, this will mark Young’s third time performing at BST Hyde Park, following previous appearances in 2014 with Crazy Horse and in 2019 when he co-headlined alongside Bob Dylan.

The festival will run across eight dates throughout the summer, kicking off on June 27 with Olivia Rodrigo. Other major headliners include Zach Bryan, who will play back-to-back nights on June 28 and 29, and Noah Kahan, set to perform on July 4.

Sabrina Carpenter will also take the stage with two performances on July 5 and 6 before Young’s set on July 11. The festival will wrap up on July 13 with a concert from Jeff Lynne’s ELO.

Tickets for Neil Young’s BST Hyde Park show will go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. GMT on Wednesday, March 5.

Additionally, Young is set to launch a free concert in Ukraine this June. The musician revealed the news on his Neil Young Archives website, stating that he and his band, The Chrome Hearts, are finalizing plans for the event.

While details have yet to be confirmed, the concert will mark Young’s first-ever performance in Ukraine and is expected to take place just before the official tour kickoff in Sweden on June 18.