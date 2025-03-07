Report: Harry Styles to Set Sphere Residency Dates

Harry Styles is rumored to be setting a major residency at Sphere in Las Vegas. (Photo: Wilnel José Verdú Guerrero, CC BY-SA 4.0 , via Wikimedia Commons)

Harry Styles may be the next superstar to take the stage at Las Vegas’ Sphere, potentially lining up a 35-show residency at the cutting-edge venue owned by James Dolan, according a report in the New York Post published Thursday, citing “sources”.

The performances could begin later this year, positioning the British pop icon as the latest major draw to grace the $2.3 billion arena.

If finalized, the engagement would add to an already impressive run of success for both artist and venue. Styles – who played a string of sold-out concerts at Madison Square Garden in 2022 that led Dolan to raise a banner in his honor – hasn’t toured since wrapping “Love On Tour” last year, though he recently made headlines after running the Tokyo Marathon this month.

Landing the “Watermelon Sugar” singer would also help keep the Sphere in the limelight. After opening in 2023 with a 40-show residency by U2, the futuristic venue booked acts including the Eagles, Dead & Co., and now Kenny Chesney and the Backstreet Boys. However, it has no major performances scheduled after this summer, offering a prime window for the residency rumors swirling around Styles. Currently, the only upcoming residency dates at The Sphere are for The Eagles and Dead & Company.

Though financial details have not been disclosed, the Sphere’s deal with U2 underscores what could be at stake for Styles. The rock icons were paid $10 million to create their shows, and reportedly earned a guaranteed $4 million per performance, netting an estimated $170 million across their residency. That figure shows the potential windfall a successful deal with Styles could generate.

Styles’ close ties to the Azoff family – his manager is Jeffrey Azoff, and Jeffrey’s father Irving has worked with many of the acts who have appeared at the Sphere – add another layer of likelihood to the arrangement. James Dolan is said to have previously attempted to bring Beyoncé to the venue, but those talks reportedly fell through.

A Sphere spokesperson declined to comment to The Post on any unannounced artist performances, and representatives for Styles’ management did not respond to inquiries about the rumored deal.