TEG Names Geoff Jones as Chairman, Brad Banducci as CEO

TEG, a global leader in live entertainment, ticketing, digital, and data, has announced a leadership transition, appointing Geoff Jones as Chairman and Brad Banducci as Chief Executive Officer.

Jones steps into the chairman role after serving as TEG’s CEO for 14 years. Under his leadership, the company expanded significantly, evolving from Ticketek into a global enterprise with over 30 businesses under its umbrella. Jones spearheaded TEG’s integrated model and guided its growth in both value and geographic reach.

“I am delighted to pass the baton to Brad, whose proven track record makes him the ideal leader to guide TEG into its next phase,” Jones said. “As Chairman, I look forward to working with Brad and the team to continue to grow the business.”

Banducci, who previously served as CEO of Woolworths Group, brings more than 30 years of leadership experience in the retail and consumer sectors. He expressed enthusiasm for joining TEG, citing both a personal passion for live events and a belief in the increasing importance of live experiences.

“I am honored to join TEG at this exciting time in its journey,” Banducci said. “Under Geoff’s leadership, the company has built a strong foundation, and I look forward to working in partnership with Geoff, Cameron Hoy (Chief Operating Officer), our investors Silver Lake, Mercury Capital, and Australian Super, and the broader TEG team to deliver exceptional live experiences for all of our customers and stakeholders.”

Banducci will officially assume the CEO role on March 31, 2025.